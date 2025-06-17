Museum of Broadway Will Launch David Korins Exhibit This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Museum of Broadway will launch a special exhibit showcasing the work of Emmy award-winning, four-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway designer David Korins. The exhibit entitled Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins, presented in partnership with Korins Studio, will make its New York City debut at The Museum of Broadway following a six-month run in Tucson, AZ, on June 28, 2025.

The exhibit brings to life the collaborative creative process behind five epic productions: Hamilton, celebrating 10 years, Beetlejuice, returning to Broadway this Fall, Dear Evan Hansen, The Who’s Tommy and Here Lies Love, and invites visitors on an immersive journey into the visionary world of Korins through iconic Broadway set models, original notes from Hamilton aka the ‘Hamilton Mixtape,’ the first sketch for Dear Evan Hansen and more. For a limited time, this unparalleled page-to-stage experience will transport Museum of Broadway guests from the ‘Undead’ design handbook of Beetlejuice to an IRL photo opp on a full-size replica of the Beetlejuice couch, designed by Korins himself!

“To have Stages of Imagination presented at The Museum of Broadway is deeply meaningful, not just as a personal highlight, but as a tribute to the brilliant craftspeople, creatives, and collaborators, including the remarkable team I work alongside every day in my studio, who help bring theater to life,” said Korins. “Like The Museum of Broadway, an institution built to pull back the curtain on how shows are made, this exhibition shines a light on the often-unseen process: the messy, magical journey that begins with a spark and comes to life through the collaboration of directors, designers, actors, and the vibrant communities that support every production. I’m honored to share this work, if only briefly, in the heart of the theater capital of the world, in the city that continues to inspire us all.”

“The Museum of Broadway is proud to serve as the New York setting for this groundbreaking exhibition,” said Julie Boardman, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of The Museum of Broadway. “The Museum was created to give visitors behind-the-curtain access, while educating and entertaining the next generation of theatre creators. We are thankful to David for sharing this master class in set design with our community.”

Throughout the exhibit’s run, Korins will be joined by artistic collaborators for a series of panel discussions, special events and more. Be sure to follow @MuseumofBroadway on all social channels for event announcements and visit themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets to complete your perfect day on Broadway.

Stages of Imagination will open to the public on June 28, 2025 and run through September 30 at The Museum of Broadway in NYC’s Times Square, following Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway which closes on June 19th. Marking the eighth rotating special exhibit at The Museum of Broadway, Stages of Imagination joins a roster including Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic, ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: Ayer, Hoy y Mañana, Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld.

Guests can now book individual tickets to The Museum of Broadway through December 31, 2025. Group bookings are also available for purchase through June 30, 2026. Full details can be found here. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members.