Video: Joy Woods & Darren Criss Duet on 'Suddenly, Seymour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch Joy Woods and Darren Criss rock out to "Suddenly, Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors during the Maybe Happy Ending star's recent concert! At last night's An Evening With Darren Criss at 92NY, Woods joined him on stage to perform the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman classic.

Both Woods and Criss starred in the hit Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey and Seymour, respectively. Woods originated the role of Chiffon in 2019, before returning as Audrey in 2023. Criss played Seymour alongside Evan Rachel Wood as Audrey in 2024.

Criss recently won a Tony Award for Maybe Happy Ending, building upon his Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning work in Glee, and on and off Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors, How to Succeed in Business, and more.

JOY WOODS AND DARREN CRISS SUDDENLY SEYMOUR pic.twitter.com/76sLNmzqlr — shaylee :)! 🤖 (@shayxcriss) June 17, 2025

About Joy Woods

Joy Woods can currently be seen as Louise in the Audra McDonald-led Broadway revival of Gypsy. She recently starred as Middle Allie in The Notebook on Broadway. Woods originated the role at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and received The Joseph Jefferson Award for Performer in a Supporting Role – Musical for her performance. Previously, Woods made her Broadway debut as Catherine Parr in Six: The Musical. In 2023, Woods starred as Martha Mills in the Off-Broadway revival of I Can Get it For You Wholesale. The production won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Woods made her Off-Broadway debut in 2019, originating the role of Chiffon in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She then returned to the show in 2023 as Audrey. Woods resides in New York and graduated from the AMDA College of the Performing Arts.

About Darren Criss

Multi-hyphenate actor and musician, Darren Criss burst onto the scene as one of the most memorable TV characters of all time, Blaine Anderson in Fox’s hit show Glee. His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed limited series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, earned him a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics’ Choice Award. In addition to his work on television, Criss is a veteran of the stage whose Broadway credits include American Buffalo opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne (2022), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2015), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2012), and most recently the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (2024). He released a solo EP in 2021 titled Masquerade (BMG), and in the same year, released a full-length holiday album titled – aptly – A Very Darren Crissmas (Decca), for which he recently toured in North America.