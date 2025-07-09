Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Start your day with the latest buzz from the theatre community. Weekly Broadway grosses are in, showing a slight dip in both earnings and attendance. Meanwhile, BroadwayWorld is keeping fans entertained offstage with the launch of our brand new Games Center, packed with trivia and interactive fun.
This holiday season, New York audiences can once again welcome the return of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Onstage, there’s big news from the Off-Broadway scene with Luke Newton set to star as Alexander McQueen in a new play, while over at The Public Theater, Micaela Diamond and Shuler Hensley join the 2025-26 season lineup. Plus, get the spotlight on stellar performances and big moments with video highlights from Ramin Karimloo in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL and GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse. As always, scroll on for even more breaking news, image galleries, industry updates, and inspiring Broadway moments!
|The Front Page
|
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/6/25 - Grosses and Attendance Down From Last Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/6/2025.
|
BroadwayWorld Launches the All-New Games Center Featuring Broadway Trivia & More
BroadwayWorld, the leading source for theatre news and entertainment, has officially launched the BroadwayWorld Games Center, a brand-new destination for interactive Broadway-themed games designed for theatre fans of all ages.
|
Matthew Warchus & Jack Thorne's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to NYC This Holiday Season
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Perelman Performing Arts Center will present the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ big hearted production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. We have all of the details here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'I Am A Pirate King' in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Watch a new video clip of Ramin Karimloo singing 'I Am A Pirate King' in Roundabout Theatre Company's Pirates! the Penzance Musical on Broadway. The Tony-nominated musical is now running with a limited engagement through July 27.. (more...)
| Video: Watch Highlights From GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Michael Major
The video features Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Adelaide, Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit, María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Sarah Brown, Mykal Kilgore (The Wiz) as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud) as Sky Masterson.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Company in Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
As Burlesque the Musical is set to begin previews this week, new rehearsal photos have been released. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: A ROLE TO DIE FOR Rehearsals at Marylebone Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rehearsal shots have been released for the London transfer of, A Role To Die For, the new comedy by Jordan Waller, directed by Olivier Award winner Derek Bond. See photos here! . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
Ray LaMontagne Reschedules 2025 North American Tour for 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Due to a lengthy healing process after an unexpected oral surgery, Ray LaMontagne’s 2025 North America Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour with The Weather Station has been rescheduled to 2026.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Give 'em a show that's so splendiferous
Videos