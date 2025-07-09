 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 09, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Start your day with the latest buzz from the theatre community. Weekly Broadway grosses are in, showing a slight dip in both earnings and attendance. Meanwhile, BroadwayWorld is keeping fans entertained offstage with the launch of our brand new Games Center, packed with trivia and interactive fun.

This holiday season, New York audiences can once again welcome the return of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Onstage, there’s big news from the Off-Broadway scene with Luke Newton set to star as Alexander McQueen in a new play, while over at The Public Theater, Micaela Diamond and Shuler Hensley join the 2025-26 season lineup. Plus, get the spotlight on stellar performances and big moments with video highlights from Ramin Karimloo in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL and GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse. As always, scroll on for even more breaking news, image galleries, industry updates, and inspiring Broadway moments!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/6/25 - Grosses and Attendance Down From Last Week

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/6/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image
BroadwayWorld Launches the All-New Games Center Featuring Broadway Trivia & More

BroadwayWorld, the leading source for theatre news and entertainment, has officially launched the BroadwayWorld Games Center, a brand-new destination for interactive Broadway-themed games designed for theatre fans of all ages.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image
Matthew Warchus &  Jack Thorne's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to NYC This Holiday Season

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Perelman Performing Arts Center will present the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ big hearted production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. We have all of the details here!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image Video: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'I Am A Pirate King' in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Watch a new video clip of Ramin Karimloo singing 'I Am A Pirate King' in Roundabout Theatre Company's Pirates! the Penzance Musical on Broadway. The Tony-nominated musical is now running with a limited engagement through July 27.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image Video: Watch Highlights From GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Michael Major
The video features Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Adelaide, Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit, María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Sarah Brown, Mykal Kilgore (The Wiz) as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud) as Sky Masterson.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Company in Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
As Burlesque the Musical is set to begin previews this week, new rehearsal photos have been released.  See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More Image Photos: A ROLE TO DIE FOR Rehearsals at Marylebone Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rehearsal shots have been released for the London transfer of, A Role To Die For, the new comedy by Jordan Waller, directed by Olivier Award winner Derek Bond. See photos here! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Producer Hub Welcomes Dani Barlow as Inaugural Programming Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
PRODUCER HUB has named Dani Barlow as the inaugural Programming Director, beginning July 14. Learn more about Barlow and about the role within he company here!. (more...)
Live Nation Proposes Ticketing Reform in Response to Federal Scrutiny
by Joshua Wright
Live Nation has submitted proposed reforms to the U.S. government, including ticket resale caps and stronger enforcement of the BOTS Act, amid mounting regulatory pressure.. (more...)
ILP and The University of the South Enter Partnership on Tennessee Williams Literary Catalog
by Chloe Rabinowitz
International Literary Properties’ theatrical division (ILP) has entered into a strategic partnership with The University of the South for ILP to assume an active management role and co-stewardship of the works of Tennessee Williams. Learn more!. (more...)
Natalie Joy Johnson, Jari Jones, and More Featured on 'Queering the Canon: Live at Joe's Pub' Album
by Stephi Wild
Following the success of the Queering the Canon: A Retrospective Gala in March hosted by Miss Peppermint, Ring of Keys, the artist service nonprofit for queer women, trans, and nonbinary artists, will release a live album of the evening's unforgettable performances.. (more...)
Broadway Cares Awards $2.1 Million More in Support Nationwide
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Cares has awarded a record $2,126,000 in grants to 263 more organizations nationwide, supporting direct services, emergency assistance, harm reduction and quality-of-life programs.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Watermill Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Jesus Christ Superstar at Watermill Theatre. Read the reviews here in BroadwayWorld's review roundup and learn more about the production.. (more...)  
Around the Broadway World
After Selling Out in Hours, MASQUERADE Adds Six More Weeks of Performances
by Stephi Wild
Due to demand after its first six weeks of special previews sold out in under three hours, Masquerade will release tickets for an additional six weeks of performances.. (more...)
KATSEYE Sets First-Ever Tour Taking Place Across North America This Fall
by Josh Sharpe
Global girl group KATSEYE will kick off its first-ever tour on November 15 at The Armory in Minneapolis, taking the group to a dozen cities across North America.. (more...)

Ray LaMontagne Reschedules 2025 North American Tour for 2026
by Josh Sharpe
Due to a lengthy healing process after an unexpected oral surgery, Ray LaMontagne’s 2025 North America Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour with The Weather Station has been rescheduled to 2026.. (more...)

Jean Smart Out of CALL ME IZZY on Broadway Due to Knee Injury
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jean Smart, who is currently starring in the world premiere production of Call Me Izzy on Broadway, will be out of the show due to a knee injury. Learn more here.. (more...)
Micaela Diamond, Shuler Hensley and More Join The Public Theater 2025-26 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Public Theater has revealed additional cast members for the upcoming productions of its 2025-26 season. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets to the season! . (more...)
James Monroe Iglehart Joins & JULIET Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the company of & Juliet as ‘Lance’ this August. Iglehart will debut in the role on Tuesday, August 5. Learn more here!. (more...)
Rachel Zegler's 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' to Hit Streaming Platforms This Week
by Michael Major
From the balcony of the London Palladium to streaming platforms, Rachel Zegler's 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' will be released this Friday! Zegler's version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will be available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.. (more...)
Brody Grant Will Depart THE OUTSIDERS This September
by Stephi Wild
Brody Grant, who made his Broadway debut as “Ponyboy Curtis' in The Outsiders, will play his final performance in the production in 10 weeks. Learn more here!. (more...)
Brody Grant to Play Final Performance in THE OUTSIDERS in September
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Brody Grant will play his final performance as 'Ponyboy Curtis' in The Outsiders on Broadway in 10 weeks. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
Luke Newton to Star as Alexander McQueen in HOUSE OF MCQUEEN Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bridgerton star Luke Newton will star as the late fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen in a new Off Broadway play. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, & Ariana Grande Win Dorian TV Awards- See the Full List
by Josh Sharpe
Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more have been recognized for their work at GALECA's 16th Dorian TV Awards. Take a look at the full list of winners here!. (more...)
Jessica Vosk to Return to HELL'S KITCHEN Tonight Following Back Surgery
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jessica Vosk will return to Hell's Kitchen on Broadway tonight! Learn more about Vosk and about Hell's Kitchen, and see how to purchase tickets to the production here!. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Brandon Uranowitz

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Give 'em a show that's so splendiferous
Row after row will grow vociferous."

- Chicago

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos