Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More

Weekly Broadway grosses are in, showing a slight dip in both earnings and attendance. Meanwhile, BroadwayWorld is keeping fans entertained offstage with the launch of our brand new Games Center, packed with trivia and interactive fun.

This holiday season, New York audiences can once again welcome the return of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Onstage, there’s big news from the Off-Broadway scene with Luke Newton set to star as Alexander McQueen in a new play, while over at The Public Theater, Micaela Diamond and Shuler Hensley join the 2025-26 season lineup. Plus, get the spotlight on stellar performances and big moments with video highlights from Ramin Karimloo in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL and GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse. As always, scroll on for even more breaking news, image galleries, industry updates, and inspiring Broadway moments!