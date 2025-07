Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 9, 2025- A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to NYC and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 9, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Start your day with the latest buzz from the theatre community. Weekly Broadway grosses are in, showing a slight dip in both earnings and attendance. Meanwhile, BroadwayWorld is keeping fans entertained offstage with the launch of our brand new Games Center, packed with trivia and interactive fun.

This holiday season, New York audiences can once again welcome the return of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Onstage, there’s big news from the Off-Broadway scene with Luke Newton set to star as Alexander McQueen in a new play, while over at The Public Theater, Micaela Diamond and Shuler Hensley join the 2025-26 season lineup. Plus, get the spotlight on stellar performances and big moments with video highlights from Ramin Karimloo in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL and GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse. As always, scroll on for even more breaking news, image galleries, industry updates, and inspiring Broadway moments!

The Front Page



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/6/25 - Grosses and Attendance Down From Last Week Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/6/2025.



BroadwayWorld Launches the All-New Games Center Featuring Broadway Trivia & More BroadwayWorld, the leading source for theatre news and entertainment, has officially launched the BroadwayWorld Games Center, a brand-new destination for interactive Broadway-themed games designed for theatre fans of all ages.



Matthew Warchus & Jack Thorne's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to NYC This Holiday Season BroadwayWorld has just learned that Perelman Performing Arts Center will present the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ big hearted production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. We have all of the details here!

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Joshua Wright

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

PRODUCER HUB has named Dani Barlow as the inaugural Programming Director, beginning July 14. Learn more about Barlow and about the role within he company here!. ( more... Live Nation has submitted proposed reforms to the U.S. government, including ticket resale caps and stronger enforcement of the BOTS Act, amid mounting regulatory pressure.. ( more... International Literary Properties’ theatrical division (ILP) has entered into a strategic partnership with The University of the South for ILP to assume an active management role and co-stewardship of the works of Tennessee Williams. Learn more!. ( more... Following the success of the Queering the Canon: A Retrospective Gala in March hosted by Miss Peppermint, Ring of Keys, the artist service nonprofit for queer women, trans, and nonbinary artists, will release a live album of the evening's unforgettable performances.. ( more... Broadway Cares has awarded a record $2,126,000 in grants to 263 more organizations nationwide, supporting direct services, emergency assistance, harm reduction and quality-of-life programs.. ( more... See what the critics are saying about Jesus Christ Superstar at Watermill Theatre. Read the reviews here in BroadwayWorld's review roundup and learn more about the production.. ( more... Due to demand after its first six weeks of special previews sold out in under three hours, Masquerade will release tickets for an additional six weeks of performances.. ( more... Global girl group KATSEYE will kick off its first-ever tour on November 15 at The Armory in Minneapolis, taking the group to a dozen cities across North America.. ( more...

Ray LaMontagne Reschedules 2025 North American Tour for 2026

by Josh Sharpe

Due to a lengthy healing process after an unexpected oral surgery, Ray LaMontagne’s 2025 North America Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour with The Weather Station has been rescheduled to 2026.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Major

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Happy Birthday To...

Brandon Uranowitz

Listen Up

"Give 'em a show that's so splendiferous

Row after row will grow vociferous." - Chicago

Jean Smart, who is currently starring in the world premiere production of Call Me Izzy on Broadway, will be out of the show due to a knee injury. Learn more here.. ( more... The Public Theater has revealed additional cast members for the upcoming productions of its 2025-26 season. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets to the season! . ( more... Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the company of & Juliet as ‘Lance’ this August. Iglehart will debut in the role on Tuesday, August 5. Learn more here!. ( more... From the balcony of the London Palladium to streaming platforms, Rachel Zegler's 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' will be released this Friday! Zegler's version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic will be available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.. ( more... Brody Grant, who made his Broadway debut as “Ponyboy Curtis' in The Outsiders, will play his final performance in the production in 10 weeks. Learn more here!. ( more... Brody Grant will play his final performance as 'Ponyboy Curtis' in The Outsiders on Broadway in 10 weeks. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets here!. ( more... Bridgerton star Luke Newton will star as the late fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen in a new Off Broadway play. Learn more about the production here!. ( more... Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more have been recognized for their work at GALECA's 16th Dorian TV Awards. Take a look at the full list of winners here!. ( more... Jessica Vosk will return to Hell's Kitchen on Broadway tonight! Learn more about Vosk and about Hell's Kitchen, and see how to purchase tickets to the production here!. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!