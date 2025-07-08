Brody Grant to Play Final Performance in THE OUTSIDERS in September

Grant's final performance will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
Brody Grant will play his final performance as 'Ponyboy Curtis' in The Outsiders on Broadway in 10 weeks on Sunday, September 21. New casting for the role will be announced soon.
Brody Grant originated the role of “Ponyboy” during the pre-Broadway world premiere of The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in 2023 and has participated in key workshops during the show’s development.
The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.