Broadway Cares Awards $2.1 Million More in Support Nationwide

Broadway Cares has awarded a record $2,126,000 in grants to 263 more organizations nationwide, supporting direct services, emergency assistance, harm reduction and quality-of-life programs.



This latest round of grants brings the Broadway Cares National Grants Program total for fiscal year 2025 to $6.6 million.



These essential funds come at a critical moment as many nonprofits brace for potentially devastating federal budget cuts. Made possible by the extraordinary generosity of the Broadway community - onstage, backstage and in audiences across the country - these grants will help sustain lifesaving work in all corners of the country.



A committee of 21 dedicated Broadway actors, stage managers and crew members - each of whom played an integral role in Broadway Cares’ in-theater Spring Fundraising Campaign - reviewed every application before awarding the grants on June 12, 2025. These grants, distributed annually, represent the final round of the 2025 National Grants Program.



Through this support, people affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses will receive critical care and services, from emergency financial assistance and inclusive housing to LGBTQ+ health care and addiction and recovery programs.



As federal funding hangs in the balance for many critical organizations- especially those serving transgender people, the LGBTQ+ community and individuals living with HIV/AIDS - Broadway Cares is unwavering in its commitment to ensure no one is forgotten or left without support.



“With federal funding hanging in the balance, we remain fiercely committed to ensuring these vital organizations can continue showing up for those who need them most,” said Broadway Cares Executive Director Danny Whitman. “These grants provide more than services; they offer stability, dignity and hope at a time when so many are living on the edge. This record level of support is only possible because of the boundless generosity of our theater community and supporters across the country.”



In February, a record $2.9 million was sent to 148 food pantries, meal delivery services and congregate meal programs nationwide as part of Broadway Cares’ annual food grants round. Earlier this spring, Broadway Cares awarded $1.16 million in grants to nationally recognized AIDS service organizations and advocacy organizations and to theater and entertainment industry social service agencies.

Broadway Cares is also the single largest funder of the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides a safety net of services for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment. So far this year, Broadway Cares has awarded nearly $6.8 million to the Fund.