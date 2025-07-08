James Monroe Iglehart Joins & JULIET Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the company of & Juliet as ‘Lance’ this August. Iglehart will debut in the role on Tuesday, August 5 to play a limited 13 week engagement through November 2, 2025. As previously announced, entertainer and *NSYNC pop icon Joey Fatone will play his final performance in the production on Thursday, July 31.

Iglehart was most recently seen on Broadway as ‘Louis Armstrong’ in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, a role for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Additional credits include his Tony Award-winning performance as ‘Genie’ in Aladdin, as well as fan-favorite roles in Hamilton, Spamalot, and many more. Iglehart will join TikTok sensation Cheryl Porter, who makes her Broadway debut as ‘Angélique,’ this August alongside the acclaimed cast.

Tickets for & Juliet are now on sale through March 2026, and available now at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre box office or online.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

In addition to Fatone, the current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

As of Spring 2025, & Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and a German production opened in Hamburg in October 2024. This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

About James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart is a multi-award winning actor who recently appeared as Louis Armstrong in the Broadway musical A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. For this outstanding performance Iglehart was nominated for a 2025 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Iglehart is a native of the San Francisco Bay area. As an 18 year veteran of Broadway, James has performed in such productions as the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, the longest running American Musical on Broadway Chicago, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme, Memphis and is best known for winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his comedic turn as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. He has been seen on TV and in film in such shows as "Maniac," “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as Coriolanus Burt, “Girls5Eva,” “The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo,” "Elementary," “The Good Wife,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Blues Clues,” and feature films such as Three Christs, Disney’s Disenchanted and Disney’s Wish. Iglehart has also headlined sold out concerts across the country including the Hollywood Bowl, 54 Below in NYC and two appearances at Carnegie Hall. James is also an Emmy nominated voiceover actor for the hit Disney Jr show “SuperKitties” as well as lending his voice to other animated programs such as Disney’s “Kiff,” Disney’s “DuckTales,” “Helluva Boss,” “Hazbin Hotel,” and many others on the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Netflix, and Apple TV. He has also used his writing talents to write stories for Marvel Comics. His greatest triumphs are his kids, grandkids, and being a husband to his wife Dawn of over 20 years.