Video: Watch Highlights From GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Watch highlights from Guys and Dolls, now running at Ogunquit Playhouse through July 19, 2025. The star-studded production is directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Al Blackstone. The video features Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Miss Adelaide, Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit, María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Sarah Brown, Mykal Kilgore (The Wiz National Tour) as Nicely Nicely Johnson, and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud) as Sky Masterson.

Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, the musical is considered one of Broadway’s classics, with songs including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

The production also features Mykal Kilgore, Lenny Venito, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Josh Davis, Heather Parcells, Barrett Riggins, J.D. Webster, Derek Ege, Rosie Granito, Candice Hatakeyama, Dakota Hoar, Melissa J. Hunt, Michael P. Korner, Justin M. López, Victoria Mesa, Karmen Moore, Khi’Shawn A’Quez Robinson, Michael Santomassimo.

Directed and choreographed by Emmy winner Al Blackstone, with music direction by Nick Wilders, scenic design by Adam Koch, and featuring the restored 1992 Broadway costumes by William Ivey Long.