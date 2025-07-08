Live Nation Proposes Ticketing Reform in Response to Federal Scrutiny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Live Nation has submitted a new packet of proposed reforms to federal regulators in response to growing concerns over the live entertainment ticketing market, reports Variety. The materials were sent to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the administration of President Donald Trump, addressing concerns surrounding ticket resale practices and the impact on fans and artists.

The company, which owns Ticketmaster, is calling for several key changes in the secondary ticketing market. Among the suggestions are a 20% cap on ticket resale prices, increased control for artists over how their tickets are resold, and stronger enforcement of existing laws like the 2016 BOTS Act, which targets automated ticket-buying software.

Live Nation’s submission follows a March 31 executive order by Trump titled “Combating Unfair Practices in the Live Entertainment Market,” which characterized the U.S. ticketing industry as being undermined by “unscrupulous middlemen.” On May 7, the DOJ and FTC formally opened a request for public comment regarding unfair ticketing practices, with Live Nation submitting its packet on the final day of that window.

The company stated in its materials that fans and artists alike perceive the current system as “rigged,” and that reforms are needed to restore fairness and transparency.

The federal response includes a plan for a joint report by the DOJ, FTC, and the Department of the Treasury, with the FTC leading the review of BOTS Act enforcement.

The conversation comes as Live Nation faces additional legal pressure from the DOJ, which filed a lawsuit alleging antitrust violations. In announcing the suit, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland cited repeated concerns over high fees and system failures affecting consumers and performers.

According to the reform packet, Live Nation supports the executive order’s focus on cleaning up secondary ticketing, stating: “Live Nation Entertainment welcomes the EO and the light the President is shining on secondary ticketing markets.”