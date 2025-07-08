Matthew Warchus &  Jack Thorne's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to NYC This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Perelman Performing Arts Center will present the New York return of Matthew Warchus’ big hearted production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials). Performances begin on Sunday, November 23, 2025 with an opening set for Thursday, December 4, 2025. This is a limited run through Sunday, December 28, 2025.

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

The Old Vic’s production premiered in 2017 and, this year, will play its ninth consecutive year due to popular demand. On Broadway, a limited run played in the fall of 2019 and went on to win 5 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and every design category. Check out what the critics had to say about the Broadway production.

“Matthew and Jack’s production of A Christmas Carol is stunning and incredibly entertaining. We are thrilled that multiple generations of families will be able to enjoy this story together and our theaters can offer the uniquely immersive staging that the artists originally dreamt up,” said Bill Rauch, Artistic Director. “The holidays will be a special time at PAC NYC this fall.”

Casting will be announced soon. The 2019 Broadway production starred: Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, and LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig.

The creative team includes Rob Howell (Sets & Costume), Hugh Vanstone (Lights), Simon Baker (Sound), Christopher Nightingale (Composer and Arranger), Lizzi Gee (Movement) and Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design). Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA.

The previously announced production of GIULIA: The Poison Queen of Palermo will premiere at PAC NYC in new dates to be announced soon.

TICKETS for A Christmas Carol are available today exclusively for PAC NYC and Citi cardmembers. Beginning September 9, tickets will be available online at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000.