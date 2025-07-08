Luke Newton to Star as Alexander McQueen in HOUSE OF MCQUEEN Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bridgerton star Luke Newton will star as the late fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen in a new Off Broadway play.

Darrah Cloud’s House of McQueen will begin previews August 19 at The Mansion at Hudson Yards. The production will be directed by Sam Helfrich.

The production's official description reads, "House of McQueen is a new Off-Broadway play about the life and work of iconic fashion designer Alexander McQueen as told from his own revolutionary, daring and elegant perspective. It is the story of a boy born in the east end of London, who literally wears his heart on his sleeve, never meant to rise beyond his working-class family. From making doll clothes for his mother’s friends to working in a tailor shop, he rises to the top of the fashion industry as chief designer for Givenchy and head of his own legendary fashion line, as his fashion shows become theatrical and artistic spectacles, attracting countless celebrities. Seeking to find beauty in the most devastating aspects of life, McQueen envisions and creates clothes to empower women in response to what is happening in his life and the world around him. Fighting against the commercial interests of legendary houses like Givenchy and Gucci to remain provocative, he challenges norms and pushes boundaries as an artist. In the end, the fight consumes him."

Luke Newton is best known for his role as Colin Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton. His theatre work includes The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Neil LaBute’s acclaimed play The Shape of Things (Park Theatre), and more.