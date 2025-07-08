Video: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'I Am A Pirate King' in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a new video clip of Ramin Karimloo singing "I Am A Pirate King" in Roundabout Theatre Company's Pirates! The Penzance Musical on Broadway. The Tony-nominated musical is now running with a limited engagement through July 27, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The cast is currently recording a Broadway Cast Recording, which will be released on CD and streaming and digital formats this summer.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical is the reimagined, lovingly adapted production of The Pirates of Penzance. This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production has music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, arrangements by Rupert Holmes and Joseph Joubert, dance arrangements by John O'Neill, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis. Conceived by Scott Ellis, Rupert Holmes, Warren Carlyle, and Joseph Joubert.

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), and David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), with Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The current cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

The creative team includes scene design by Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Doubt), costume design by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, My Fair Lady, The Lion King), sound design by Tony Award-nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Macbeth, An Enemy of the People, Doubt), and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Casting is by Jim Carnahan CSA & Jason Thinger CSA.

The limited engagement of Pirates! The Penzance Musical opened on Thursday, April 24, 2025 and will run through July 27, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 W. 42 St).

Gilbert & Sullivan's pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.