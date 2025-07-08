Photos: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Company in Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Burlesque The Musical is set to begin previews this week, new rehearsal photos have been released. See photos here!

Burlesque The Musical based on Steven Antin’s film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher begins performances at the Savoy Theatre on 10 July.

The cast is: Orfeh (Tess), Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), Asha Parker Wallace (Nikki), Paul Jacob French (Jackson) and George Maguire (Vince) are: Michael Afemare (Ensemble), Callum Bell (Swing), Courtenay Brady (Ensemble), Paje Campbell (Ensemble), Sophie Cracknell (Daphne), Hope Dawe (Alternate Ali Rose), Jake Dupree (Trey/Chardonnay), Marlee Fergusson (Ensemble), Angus Good (Swing), Charlotte Jaconelli (Queenie), Elly Jay (Swing), Idriss Kargbo (Stand-by Sean), Billie Kay (Sophia and Second Tess), Deja Linton (Ensemble), Hollie-Ann Lowe (Ensemble), Callum Macdonald (Cover for Vince and Trey), Alessia McDermott (Summer and Second Nikki), Jess Qualter (Spring), Liam Roodhouse (Ensemble), Janine Somcio (Ensemble), India Thornton (Dance Captain and Swing) and Daniel Wijingaarden (Ensemble).

Photo credit: Maja Smiejkowska

The cast of Burlesque

