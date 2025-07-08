Jean Smart Out of CALL ME IZZY on Broadway Due to Knee Injury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jean Smart, who is currently starring in the world premiere production of Call Me Izzy on Broadway, will be out of the show due to a knee injury.

The official Instagram account for the show shared, "We look forward to having her back on stage as soon as she recovers." Johanna Day is the Standby for Jean Smart.

The 12-week limited engagement is now playing at Studio 54 through August 17, 2025. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.