After Selling Out in Hours, MASQUERADE Adds Six More Weeks of Performances

An exclusive Gala Night performance will be held on Sunday, September 28.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
Due to demand after its first six weeks of special previews sold out in under three hours, Masquerade will release tickets for an additional six weeks of performances, which will go on sale tomorrow, July 9. In celebration of the O.G.’s hotly-anticipated return to New York City, an exclusive Gala Night performance will be held on Sunday, September 28.

Learn all about Masquerade.

To protect Phan access, invitations to purchase tickets to Masquerade for performances September 11 through October 19 will be delivered exclusively to those who have signed the Ledger at www.masqueradenyc.com and members of The Box Five Club, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s global fanbase. Any remaining tickets still available at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 10 will be made available to the general public.

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby ByrneNicholas EdwardsGabriella EnriquezHaile FerrierNkrumah GatlingCooper GrodinMaxfield HaynesBryan Hernandez-LuchSatomi HofmannKody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree JohnsonTia KaraplisNathan KeenJoe KerrJeff KreadyJacob LacopoEryn LeCroyRaymond J. LeeTelly LeungClaire LeydenFrancesca MehrotraGeorgia MendesBetsy MorganRiley NolandCharles OsborneHugh PanaroChris RyanKyle ScatliffePaul Adam SchaeferClay SingerPhumzile SojolaJeremy StolleKaley Ann VoorheesNik WalkerAndrew WojtalKevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Shai BaitelHunter BirdSidi Larbi CherkaouiKathy FabianJames FluhrJessie FlynnNicola FormichettiSkylar FoxKate LumpkinJ. J. JanasBrett JarvisMarc KimelmanLee McCutcheonDiane PaulusScott PaskEmilio SosaGypsy SniderTori SparksBen Stanton, and William Waldrop.

The Production Team of Masquerade will include Rosario Arcuri, Stephen Arnold, Sarah Battaglia, Sean BeachEvan Bernardin, Will Blumberg, Antoine Boissereau, Carolyn Boyd, Simon Brouke, Kelbi Carrig, Ruth Carsch, Kerry Concannon, Brittany Coyne, Hailey Delaney, Eric Dente, Eli Diker, Elizabeth Emanuel, Randall Etheredge, Stephanie Leah Evans, Shoshana Fisher, Dawn-Elin Fraser, Megan Frazier, Misha Fristensky, Christina Grant, Chris Habana, Simon Hammerstein, Billie Harmon, Cesar Hawas, Isaac Hayward, Morgan Holbrook, Amelie Julicher, Andrew Katz, Viktoria-Isabella King, Jeffery Kurtz, McBee, Fiona McDougal, Brian Messina, Vittoria Orlando, Amanda Perry, Dotty Peterson, Cinder Petrichor, Diana Rebholz, Alicia Rodis, Sadie Schlesinger, Jake Scudder, Max Seelig, Giza Selimi, Ashley Setzler, James Sherwood, David Shocket, Naomi Symeou, Nakkia Smalls, Monet Thibou, Kristopher Thompson-Bolden, Madilyn Tramonte, Benjamin Weigel, Kat West, Nzinga Williams, Chelsea Wilson, David Andrew Wilson, Mike Wojchik, Alex Wolfe, Asher Young, and Alec Zbornak.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.


