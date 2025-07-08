After Selling Out in Hours, MASQUERADE Adds Six More Weeks of Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to demand after its first six weeks of special previews sold out in under three hours, Masquerade will release tickets for an additional six weeks of performances, which will go on sale tomorrow, July 9. In celebration of the O.G.’s hotly-anticipated return to New York City, an exclusive Gala Night performance will be held on Sunday, September 28.

To protect Phan access, invitations to purchase tickets to Masquerade for performances September 11 through October 19 will be delivered exclusively to those who have signed the Ledger at www.masqueradenyc.com and members of The Box Five Club, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s global fanbase. Any remaining tickets still available at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 10 will be made available to the general public.

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

The Production Team of Masquerade will include Rosario Arcuri, Stephen Arnold, Sarah Battaglia, Sean Beach, Evan Bernardin, Will Blumberg, Antoine Boissereau, Carolyn Boyd, Simon Brouke, Kelbi Carrig, Ruth Carsch, Kerry Concannon, Brittany Coyne, Hailey Delaney, Eric Dente, Eli Diker, Elizabeth Emanuel, Randall Etheredge, Stephanie Leah Evans, Shoshana Fisher, Dawn-Elin Fraser, Megan Frazier, Misha Fristensky, Christina Grant, Chris Habana, Simon Hammerstein, Billie Harmon, Cesar Hawas, Isaac Hayward, Morgan Holbrook, Amelie Julicher, Andrew Katz, Viktoria-Isabella King, Jeffery Kurtz, McBee, Fiona McDougal, Brian Messina, Vittoria Orlando, Amanda Perry, Dotty Peterson, Cinder Petrichor, Diana Rebholz, Alicia Rodis, Sadie Schlesinger, Jake Scudder, Max Seelig, Giza Selimi, Ashley Setzler, James Sherwood, David Shocket, Naomi Symeou, Nakkia Smalls, Monet Thibou, Kristopher Thompson-Bolden, Madilyn Tramonte, Benjamin Weigel, Kat West, Nzinga Williams, Chelsea Wilson, David Andrew Wilson, Mike Wojchik, Alex Wolfe, Asher Young, and Alec Zbornak.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.