Jessica Vosk to Return to HELL'S KITCHEN Tonight Following Back Injury

Jessica Vosk will return to Hell's Kitchen on Broadway tonight, following a leave of absence due to a back injury.

Vosk was out of Hell's Kitchen for three weeks while she recovered from surgery. Kelsee Kimmel and others took on the role of Jersey while Vosk was gone.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

Joining Jessica Vosk in the Broadway company of Hell's Kitchen is Christopher Jackson, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Amanda Reid.