Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
Exclusive: Deaf Broadway Brings WAITRESS to Lincoln Center
Deaf Broadway returned to Lincoln Center last week with a live staging of the Broadway smash Waitress by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson—offering a more equitable shared evening for hearing and Deaf audiences alike, showcasing a full Deaf Broadway cast performing the music through ASL with direction by Sandra Mae Frank. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you highlights from the special performance in this video.
Behind the Magic of Disney Cruise Line's HERCULES on the Disney Destiny
Disney Cruise Line is currently deep in rehearsals on a new production of Disney's Hercules for their latest ship, the Disney Destiny. Read here to find out about the new version of the beloved animated film, including reimagined music, casting, and more.
Kerry Butler, Alex Newell, Andrew Durand & More Join BAT BOY at New York City Center
NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Bat Boy: The Musical. Find out who will join Taylor Trensch in the much anticipated production. We have the full list!
| Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Hold a 29-Second Note During the Final SUNSET BLVD Performance
by Michael Major
Nicole Scherzinger ended her Sunset Blvd. run in a big way. On July 20, the Tony-winning Norma Desmond played her final performance in the acclaimed revival, which included a 29-second note in 'As If We Never Said Goodbye.'. (more...)
| Exclusive: Jonathan Groff Records 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' from JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Jonathan Groff and the cast of Just In Time on Broadway performing the title song and 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' in the recording booth for their upcoming Broadway Cast Recording. (more...)
| Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Darren Criss and Will Aronson Talk Show's Success on PBS NewsHour
by Josh Sharpe
Actor Darren Criss and composer Will Aronson, both of whom won Tony Awards for their work on Maybe Happy Ending, were recently featured on PBS NewsHour's CANVAS series to discuss the acclaimed musical. Check out the segment now!. (more...)
| Photos: ROMEO & JULIET Rehearsals at Stratford East
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the community production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet co-produced with Sadler’s Wells. Learn more! . (more...)
