Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 31, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre news with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. In today’s roundup, Deaf Broadway brought the magic of WAITRESS to Lincoln Center with a groundbreaking, fully ASL performed production, while Disney Cruise Line shared a peek behind the scenes at their newly imagined production of HERCULES. There's major casting news for BAT BOY at New York City Center—find out who’s joining the show! Elsewhere, Jonathan Groff is lighting up our screens again as he records the Broadway cast album for JUST IN TIME, and Nicole Scherzinger takes her final bow in SUNSET BLVD with an epic 29-second note! Plus, Darren Criss & Will Aronson chat all things MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on PBS, and there’s plenty of industry buzz and fresh photos, so grab your coffee and catch up on all the latest!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image
Exclusive: Deaf Broadway Brings WAITRESS to Lincoln Center

Deaf Broadway returned to Lincoln Center last week with a live staging of the Broadway smash Waitress by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson—offering a more equitable shared evening for hearing and Deaf audiences alike, showcasing a full Deaf Broadway cast performing the music through ASL with direction by Sandra Mae Frank. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you highlights from the special performance in this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image
Behind the Magic of Disney Cruise Line's HERCULES on the Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line is currently deep in rehearsals on a new production of Disney's Hercules for their latest ship, the Disney Destiny. Read here to find out about the new version of the beloved animated film, including reimagined music, casting, and more.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image
Kerry Butler, Alex Newell, Andrew Durand & More Join BAT BOY at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced additional casting for  the Annual Gala Presentation Bat Boy: The Musical. Find out who will join Taylor Trensch in the much anticipated production. We have the full list!

Exclusive: Jonathan Groff Records 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' from JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Jonathan Groff and the cast of Just In Time on Broadway performing the title song and 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' in the recording booth for their upcoming Broadway Cast Recording. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Hold a 29-Second Note During the Final SUNSET BLVD Performance
by Michael Major
Nicole Scherzinger ended her Sunset Blvd. run in a big way. On July 20, the Tony-winning Norma Desmond played her final performance in the acclaimed revival, which included a 29-second note in 'As If We Never Said Goodbye.'. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image Exclusive: Jonathan Groff Records 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' from JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Jonathan Groff and the cast of Just In Time on Broadway performing the title song and 'This Could Be the Start of Something Big' in the recording booth for their upcoming Broadway Cast Recording. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Darren Criss and Will Aronson Talk Show's Success on PBS NewsHour
by Josh Sharpe
Actor Darren Criss and composer Will Aronson, both of whom won Tony Awards for their work on Maybe Happy Ending, were recently featured on PBS NewsHour's CANVAS series to discuss the acclaimed musical. Check out the segment now!. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More Image Photos: ROMEO & JULIET Rehearsals at Stratford East
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the community production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet co-produced with Sadler’s Wells. Learn more! . (more...)
 
Roundabout Names Rebecca Habel as New Managing Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company has named Executive Producer and General Manager Rebecca Habel as Managing Director. Learn more about Habel and about Roundabout here!. (more...)
Actors’ Equity Association Endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor
by Nicole Rosky
Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, announced that Equity’s National Council has endorsed Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of the City of New York, onbehalf of its nearly 18,000 members who live in the greater metro area.. (more...)
TRU to Present 'A Lost Opportunity, Found: The Return Of The Midtown International Theatre Festival'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, TRU is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday with A Lost Opportunity, Found: The Return of the Midtown International Theatre Festival. . (more...)
 
Video: Peanuts Special SNOOPY PRESENTS: A SUMMER MUSICAL Debuts Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV+ has debuted the first trailer for the original Peanuts musical special, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” set to premiere globally on Friday, August 15. This marks the first Peanuts musical in 37 years. Watch the trailer!. (more...)
Beth Leavel & Jessie Mueller To Lead THE RINK Benefit Concert for Classic Stage Company
by A.A. Cristi
Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) and Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) will star in Classic Stage Company's one-night-only benefit concert performance of THE RINK.. (more...)
Kelli O'Hara Joins Tom Hanks in THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW at The Shed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Shed has revealed the full cast for the world premiere of This World of Tomorrow. As part of The Shed’s 2025 programming, this new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Laura Benanti, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and More Set for THE TOWN HALL 2025-2026 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Town Hall has revealed initial programming for their 2025-2026 Season of The Town Hall Presents. The 2025-2026 season will celebrate Black Brilliance, Queer Icons, Girlhood, and more. Learn how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)
Kerry Butler to Take Month Off From HEATHERS For BAT BOY
by Michael Major
Kerry Butler is taking a month off of Off-Broadway's Heathers the Musical to star in City Center's Bat Boy! Butler – who starred in the original production of the Off-Broadway musical – will be taking on the role of Meredith Parker.. (more...)
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to Headline STAY TUNED Comedy Series Adaptation
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway favorites Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells have been tapped to lead a new comedy series at Hulu. Loosely based on the 1992 film Stay Tuned starring John Ritter, the series follows the pair as they become stuck behind a TV screen.. (more...)
Jamie Muscato Will Perform Solo Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Stephi Wild
West End star Jamie Muscato will be bringing his solo concert to Theatre Royal Drury Lane in March. The concert coincides with the release of Jamie’s new album Live London 2024.. (more...)
Brandon Victor Dixon Sets Release for New Rendition of 'Hotel California'
by Josh Sharpe
Following the release of his self-penned R&B-inspired power pop ballad, “Maybe,” Tony-nominated performer Brandon Victor Dixon is now set for his next single: a new rendition of the Eagles' Hotel California.. (more...)
National Theatre Faces Redundancies Amidst Structural Changes
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre has announced a structural change to its commercial arm, which has resulted in redundancies being carried out at the company. Learn more here!. (more...)
Beanie Feldstein Joins Ariana Grande in MEET THE PARENTS Sequel FOCKER-IN-LAW
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway's Beanie Feldstein has joined the cast of Focker-In-Law, the upcoming fourth installment in the Meet the Parents comedy series. Feldstein will star in the movie alongside Wicked star Ariana Grande as well as original cast members Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

