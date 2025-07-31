Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2025- WAITRESS Gets the ASL Treatment from Deaf Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to your daily dose of theatre news with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. In today’s roundup, Deaf Broadway brought the magic of WAITRESS to Lincoln Center with a groundbreaking, fully ASL performed production, while Disney Cruise Line shared a peek behind the scenes at their newly imagined production of HERCULES. There's major casting news for BAT BOY at New York City Center—find out who’s joining the show! Elsewhere, Jonathan Groff is lighting up our screens again as he records the Broadway cast album for JUST IN TIME, and Nicole Scherzinger takes her final bow in SUNSET BLVD with an epic 29-second note! Plus, Darren Criss & Will Aronson chat all things MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on PBS, and there’s plenty of industry buzz and fresh photos, so grab your coffee and catch up on all the latest!