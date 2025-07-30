Brandon Victor Dixon Sets Release for New Rendition of 'Hotel California'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of his self-penned R&B-inspired power pop ballad, “Maybe,” Tony-nominated performer Brandon Victor Dixon is now set for his next single. The single is taken from Brandon Victor Dixon’s forthcoming, as-of-yet-untitled solo album, which is now slated for an early 2026 release.

Due out on August 22nd via BVD Records, Dixon will be sharing his rendition of the classic rock song “Hotel California," originally recorded by the Eagles. The track features Dixon’s lead vocals, an orchestral string arrangement, and a gospel choir. Click here to pre-order the song.

In an interview with BroadwayWorld, Dixon shared what listeners can expect from his album, which includes a mix of original and cover songs. "[The album is] very much connected to the style of music with which people are familiar with me being associated: classics, standards, and traditional soul and R&B. A lot of the traditional soul and R&B that you're used to hearing from me is Motown or Motown-related such as Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles. But then there's also Sondheim and things from traditional musicals. So you get a blend of styles." Check out the full interview here.

Brandon Victor Dixon is a Grammy Award winner and Emmy and Tony (3x) Award nominated actor, singer and producer. Recently coming off of his Grammy Award-winning and Tony nominated featured role of Davis in Broadway’s multi award-winning show, Hell’s Kitchen, Brandon’s numerous credits include his Emmy and Grammy nominated role of Judas in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar; starring in Fox’s Rent: Live; a star turn as Aaron Burr in the multi award-winning Broadway show Hamilton; his Tony nominated role as Eubie Blake in Broadway’s Shuffle Along; his Tony nominated role of Harpo in Broadway’s The Color Purple; his Grammy nominated turn as Berry Gordy, Jr. in the Grammy and Tony nominated Broadway show Motown The Musical; his star turn as Billy Flynn in Broadway’s Chicago; his Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and AUDELCO nominated portrayal of Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys; The Best Man (NBC/Peacock); Terry Silver on the hit drama Power (Starz); She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix); Modern Love (Amazon); The Good Wife (ABC); This Is Us (NBC) ; Firebuds (Disney), and the leading role in the feature film 88 (Starz, Hulu, Apple).

Dixon's live concert appearances have included his own solo concert as well as performing alongside such stellar talents as Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wynton Marsalis, Chita Rivera, Liza Minnelli, Kelli O’Hara and David Hyde Pierce, among others. He has produced multiple works including the Tony Award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris and the political thriller 88, now available on all streaming platforms.

Photo credit: Tyler Milliron