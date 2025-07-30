Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to Headline STAY TUNED Comedy Series Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway duo Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells have been tapped to lead a new comedy series at Hulu, Deadline reports. Loosely based on the 1992 film Stay Tuned starring John Ritter, the series follows the pair as they become stuck behind a TV screen and are "forced to navigate their way through TV’s most binge-worthy obsessions."

In addition to starring, Gad and Rannells will also serve as executive producers for the series, which has been created by Akiva Goldsman, Jordan Cahan (also showrunner), and Greg Lessans. The original movie starred Ritter and Pam Dawber, a married couple who found themselves stuck in a television for 24 hours.

Gad and Rannells first rocketed to national attention as the original Elder Cunningham and Elder Price in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, a pairing that drew comparisons to some of the great comedy stage duos. They have since become household names, reuniting on Broadway in 2023 for Gutenberg! The Musical!

On screen, Gad starred in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, Hulu’s horror-comedy series Little Monsters, and is the voice of Olaf in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2. He is currently working on the Spaceballs sequel, in which he is starring, producing, and co-writing, and recently joined the voice cast for the animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go.

Rannells has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” He returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. More recently, he starred on Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love.