Actors’ Equity Association Endorses Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, announced that Equity’s National Council has endorsed Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of the City of New York, on behalf of its nearly 18,000 members who live in the greater metro area.

“Throughout his campaign, Zohran Mamdani has not just talked a big game about supporting workers, but demonstrated his commitment to the labor movement, including in the arts,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “New York City relies on live entertainment to drive its economy and provide for the wellbeing of countless families, and it needs and deserves a mayor who recognizes the role the arts play in our city’s economy. Assemblymember Mamdani will be a partner in addressing our members’ most pressing concerns, from affordable housing to better access to health care. We look forward to working closely with his mayoral administration.”



"I’m deeply honored to have the support of Actors’ Equity Association as we fight to make our city more affordable for the incredible actors, stage managers, singers and dancers who play an integral role in making New York City a world-renowned cultural capital," said Zohran Mamdani. "Thanks to the billionaire-backed politics of Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams, artists are being priced out of New York City – but together, we’ll build a city where all New Yorkers can actually afford to live, work and raise families."

Equity’s public policy priorities nationwide include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

The news comes following the NYC musicians’ union (AFM Local 802) endorsement of Mamdani.

Local 802 President Robert Suttmann said: “Local 802 is thrilled to back Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor, because we know that Zohran will fight for musicians and all workers. Zohran Mamdani will help musicians achieve the fair wages and contracts that they deserve, because he knows that music is what gives New York its heart and soul. As mayor, Zohran will improve our musicians’ lives in so many ways, including affordable housing, free buses, free childcare and rent freezes. We know he will support our city’s musicians, creative artists and all New Yorkers. For these reasons and much more, we are honored to support Zohran Mamdani for mayor!”