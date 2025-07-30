Beth Leavel & Jessie Mueller To Lead THE RINK Benefit Concert for Classic Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) and Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) will star in Classic Stage Company's one-night-only benefit concert performance of THE RINK, the 1984 musical featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The performance will take place Monday, September 15 at 7 p.m. at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The evening will be directed by Dave Solomon with music direction by Greg Jarrett, choreography by Shannon Lewis, music supervision by Sam Davis, and casting by Alaine Aldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.

Originally produced on Broadway in 1984 starring Chita Rivera and Liza Minnelli, The Rink follows Italian-American widow Anna as she considers her future amid the crumbling remains of the roller rink she owns. The unexpected return of her estranged daughter Angel triggers an emotional confrontation and reflection on their shared past. With iconic songs including “Colored Lights” and “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer,” the musical explores themes of family, reconciliation, and moving forward.

Ticket prices range from $100 to $500, with underwriting packages starting at $1,000.

Bios:

Jessie Mueller is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress best known for originating the roles of Carole King in Beautiful and Jenna in Waitress. Her Broadway credits also include Carousel, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, and Nice Work If You Can Get It. She recently appeared in The Minutes and on television in Patsy & Loretta and The Post.

Beth Leavel is a Tony Award-winning actress celebrated for her performances in The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, and Baby It’s You. Her extensive Broadway resume includes 42nd Street, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, Bandstand, and Elf. She was most recently seen in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.