Kerry Butler, Alex Newell, Andrew Durand & More Join BAT BOY at New York City Center

New York City Center today announced additional casting for the Annual Gala Presentation Bat Boy: The Musical. Original Off-Broadway cast member Kerry Butler joins the cast as Meredith Parker, along with Tony nominee Andrew Durand as Rick Taylor, Mary Faber as Lorraine, Alan H Green as Bud, Evan Harrington as Ned, John-Michael Lyles as Ron Taylor, Tony winner Alex Newell as The God Pan, Olivia Puckett as Ruthie Taylor, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Dr. Parker, Rema Webb as Maggie, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur as Mrs. Taylor. They join Taylor Trensch who was previously announced as Bat Boy.

Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this heartfelt, irreverent, darkly comic musical opens October 29 (through November 9) with a benefit performance honoring Broadway producer Bee Carrozzini of ATG Entertainment. Funds raised from Bat Boy: The Musical help keep City Center’s unforgettable performances affordable and accessible for everyone.

After being discovered in a cave and adopted by a local West Virginia family, Bat Boy, also known as Edgar, wants nothing more than to be accepted by his new community and works hard to appeal to their “Christian Charity.” But will his insatiable bloodlust be his undoing? Or will the bloodlust of a town searching for an easy scapegoat beat him to the punch? Inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s, this “fervid, wicked, and arch” (The New York Times) musical gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Featuring a pulsing pop-rock score by Tony nominee Laurence O’Keefe with original orchestrations by Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, this Gala Presentation shines fresh light on a beloved score with newly expanded orchestrations.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Casting for Bat Boy: The Musical is by The Telsey Office. Programming and casting subject to change.

Tickets and General Information

Tickets from $45 (fees included) for the Annual Gala Presentation Bat Boy: The Musical can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Gala packages for the October 29 benefit start at $2,500. For more details, contact SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org or call 212.763.1205.

For audience members 40 years of age and under, Access Club offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to enroll, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access.

New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.