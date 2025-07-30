Beanie Feldstein Joins Ariana Grande in MEET THE PARENTS Sequel FOCKER-IN-LAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Beanie Feldstein has joined the cast of Focker-In-Law, the upcoming fourth installment in the Meet the Parents comedy series. Feldstein will star in the movie alongside Wicked star Ariana Grande as well as original cast members Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo. Feldstein's role is currently being kept under wraps.

Meet the Parents is a comedy series that began in 2000 with the eponymous hit film. The first movie followed Ben Stiller's Greg Focker, who navigates the difficulties of family dynamics after meeting his girlfriend's parents. Spawning two sequels, the series also includes Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman. In a recent interview, Streisand expressed doubt that she would return for the fourth film, saying, "They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m pissed off."

In addition to reuniting several of the original cast members, Focker-In-Law will see the return of screenwriter John Hamburg, this time as director, with original director Jay Roach attached as a producer. Universal will release the film on November 25, 2026.

Most recently, Beanie Feldstein was seen onstage in the Broadway Center Stage production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which ran in October of 2024. On Broadway, she played the role of Fanny Brice in the recent revival of Funny Girl and previously starred in Hello, Dolly! She is also starring in the film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along as Mary Flynn and in the upcoming fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.