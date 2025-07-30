Kerry Butler to Take Month Off From HEATHERS For BAT BOY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kerry Butler is taking a month off of Off-Broadway's Heathers the Musical to star in City Center's Bat Boy! As announced this morning, Butler – who starred in the original production of the Off-Broadway musical – will be taking on the role of Meredith Parker in the upcoming City Center revival.

In a note posted to the Heathers social media pages, Butler will be taking a month long leave of absence from the hit musical, from October 10 through November 10. Read more below.

"To Whom It May Concern, (aka the students of Westerberg High)

I'll be temporarily stepping away from the guidance office on October 10th to lend my light and love to another production. But don't worry, this is just a field trip and I'll be back at Westerberg November 12th.

In the meantime, stay kind to yourselves, and remember: you're beautiful in your own way (even you, J.D.).

Love,

Miss Fleming"

About Bat Boy

New York City Center's Gala Presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical will also star Tony nominee Andrew Durand as Rick Taylor, Mary Faber as Lorraine, Alan H Green as Bud, Evan Harrington as Ned, John-Michael Lyles as Ron Taylor, Tony winner Alex Newell as The God Pan, Olivia Puckett as Ruthie Taylor, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Dr. Parker, Rema Webb as Maggie, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur as Mrs. Taylor. They join Taylor Trensch who was previously announced as Bat Boy.

Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this heartfelt, irreverent, darkly comic musical opens October 29 (through November 9) with a benefit performance honoring Broadway producer Bee Carrozzini of ATG Entertainment. Funds raised from Bat Boy: The Musical help keep City Center’s unforgettable performances affordable and accessible for everyone.

After being discovered in a cave and adopted by a local West Virginia family, Bat Boy, also known as Edgar, wants nothing more than to be accepted by his new community and works hard to appeal to their “Christian Charity.” But will his insatiable bloodlust be his undoing? Or will the bloodlust of a town searching for an easy scapegoat beat him to the punch? Inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s, this “fervid, wicked, and arch” (The New York Times) musical gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Featuring a pulsing pop-rock score by Tony nominee Laurence O’Keefe with original orchestrations by Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, this Gala Presentation shines fresh light on a beloved score with newly expanded orchestrations.

About Heathers the Musical

Heathers the Musical features Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, and more! It is currently running at New World Stages through January 25, 2026.

Heathers also stars Tony Award nominee Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas