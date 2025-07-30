Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Hold a 29-Second Note During the Final SUNSET BLVD Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nicole Scherzinger ended her Sunset Blvd. run in a big way. On July 20, the Tony-winning Norma Desmond played her final performance in the acclaimed revival, which included a 29-second note in "As If We Never Said Goodbye," followed by an even longer standing ovation. Watch her belt out her final "I've come home at last" below!

"29 seconds powered by a theatre full of LOVE," she said of the sold-out crowd.

Just last month, the production was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd.

Sunset Blvd. is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.