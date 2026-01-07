 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 07, 2026
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're back with another roundup of the latest from the theatre community. Get a first look at Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood, and more in Manhattan Theatre Club's BUG as rehearsals heat up. It was a big week on Broadway, with over 313,000 tickets sold in the latest Broadway grosses, and we go behind-the-scenes with an interview with general managers Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson. Hugh Jackman grabs the spotlight in the first trailer for The Death of Robin Hood, and Sadie Sink recalls her onstage collaboration with Lorde. Plus, we've got exciting updates and hot photos from productions of Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT, the UK tour of Legally Blonde, and more! Whether you're looking for the latest news, fun videos, or a shot at today's theatre trivia, BroadwayWorld has you covered. Let’s hit the stage!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, January 8
Bug opens on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image
Photos: Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood and More in BUG on Broadway

You can now get a first look at Manhattan Theatre Club's Bug. Bug stars three-time Emmy Award nominee and Tony Award nominee Carrie Coon as Agnes White, Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/4/26 - 313,513 Total Tickets Sold

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/4/2026.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image
Interview: Meet the General Managers That Keep Broadway Running, Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson

Every Broadway show needs general management and Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson are here to provide. The pair heads 101 Productions, Ltd.- a theatrical General Management firm formed in 1994.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image Video: Hugh Jackman Stars as an Aging Outlaw in First Trailer for THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Hugh Jackman is taking on another iconic role in the first trailer for A24's The Death of Robin Hood, which is expected to hit theaters sometime this year. Watch the trailer now, which also features Jodie Comer. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image Video: Sadie Sink Talks Joining Lorde on Stage for 'Green Light' Performance
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to The Tonight Show, John Proctor Is the Villain star Sadie Sink looked back at her experience joining Lorde onstage for a performance of 'Green Light' in London last year. Check out her late show appearance here.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image Video: LEGALLY BLONDE UK Tour Releases New Trailer
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the new UK tour of Legally Blonde the Musical. The musical will tour the UK and Ireland in 2026, opening at Leicester's Curve theatre on 7 February. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Man Yells at MAMMA MIA! Audience Members For Being 'Loud and Obnoxious' at Recent Performance
by Stephi Wild
A video is going viral after a man was seen yelling at fellow audience members during a recent performance of Mamma Mia! on Broadway. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: Peyton List Gets Her HEATHERS Scrunchie as She Begins Rehearsals
by Michael Major
Peyton List joined current 'Heather Chandler' Jodie Steele on stage at Heathers the Musical, who passed the iconic red scrunchie onto her as she began rehearsals to play 'Heather Chandler.' Get a first look at List in costume in a new video!. (more...)
Video: The Savannah Bananas Perform Broadway and Theatre Songs
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In light of the news that Broadway star Derek Klena will be joining the song-and-dance baseball team the Savannah Bananas, BroadwayWorld is rounding up videos of all the times the Savannah Bananas have performed to Broadway and theatre songs!. (more...)
Video: THE BODYGUARD UK Tour Releases New Trailer
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for the UK and Europe tour of the award-winning smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD. Check out an all new trailer and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT Returns to London After Sold-Out Workshop Presentation
by Stephi Wild
Returning to London following a sold-out first workshop presentation, a second development presentation of Midnight will open at Sadler's Wells East, Stratford Cross, for a strictly limited run.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image Photos: Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in WOMAN IN MIND at the Duke of York’s Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released of Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological comedy WOMAN IN MIND. Check out the photos below!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway Image DRAG RACE UK's Marmalade Will Embark on Tour With MARM'S SPOTLIGHT
by Stephi Wild
Marm's Spotlight, a theatre-cabaret show by seamstress and drag artist, Marmalade, will be touring the UK in 2026, starting with three cities between January and March 2026.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
The Drama League Associate Artistic Director, Nilan, Has Passed Away
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League of New York's Associate Artistic Director Nilan passed away due to a sudden illness involving complications from flu. Nilan is survived by his mother, Melle Johnson, and his sister, Malease Johnson.. (more...)
Sierra Boggess, Jason Gotay and More to Star in INK & PAINT Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Newport NewWorks will present a private industry reading of new musical Ink & Paint in New York City at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in the Black Box Theatre.. (more...)
Applications Open for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's Summer Residencies
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Musical theatre writers can apply now for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s 2026 Summer Residencies, which will support nine musical theatre writing teams with weeklong retreats in the Hudson Valley.. (more...)
Applications Open For The JMF 2026 Young Songwriters Intensive
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Applications are open for the 2026 JMF Young Songwriters Intensive at Snow Pond Center for the Arts. This Free 7-day songwriting intensive will provide students a unique learning experience through classes, professional mentorship and more.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
The Drama League Associate Artistic Director, Nilan, Has Passed Away
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League of New York's Associate Artistic Director Nilan passed away due to a sudden illness involving complications from flu. Nilan is survived by his mother, Melle Johnson, and his sister, Malease Johnson.. (more...)
Emma Stone Confirms She Will Not Star as Miss Piggy in New Film: 'Why Would I Play a Literal Star?'
by Josh Sharpe
Emma Stone has shared that she will not be starring as Miss Piggy in the forthcoming movie she is producing with Jennifer Lawrence, which is written by Cole Escola.. (more...)

Review: ANNIE at CAP Syosset
by Sam Desmond
CAP Syosset had their opening night for this winter’s production of “Annie” on Saturday, January 3 and it was a standout version of the classic rags-to-riches musical with a strong, bonded cast.. (more...)

NYC Broadway Week to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets to 26 Broadway Shows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Tourism + Conventions has revealed the start of reservations for NYC Winter Outing 2026, including prix-fixe NYC Restaurant Week menus at nearly 600 restaurants and 2-for-1 tickets to 26 NYC Broadway Week shows.. (more...)

THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Offer $15 Lottery Tickets to Celebrate 15th Year on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Book of Mormon is kicking off its 15th year on Broadway with specially priced $15 digital lottery tickets to celebrate the show marking a milestone 15 years on Broadway. . (more...)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Acquires Stage Rights to Truman Capote Play TRU
by Josh Sharpe
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is looking ahead to his next theater project. During a recent episode of his Dinner's on Me podcast, the Tony winner shared that he has purchased the rights to Tru, the 1989 play about writer Truman Capote. . (more...)

WICKED: FOR GOOD, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and More Nominated For Set Decorators Society Of America Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the nominations for the SDSA Awards for Film 2025, including Wicked: For Good, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Hamnet, and more.. (more...)

Mandy Patinkin, Maryann Plunkett, & More Stage Stars Join THE SPACE WITHIN Audio Series
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winners Mandy Patinkin, Maryann Plunkett, and more are among the stage alums joining the cast of Audible's The Space Within. The audio drama, led by fellow Tony winner Jessica Chastain, will return for a second season on Thursday, March 5, 2026, exclusively from Audible.. (more...

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Until I dance with the love of my life
Don't offer me partners
A chorus of strangers
I'll dance alone!"

- Kiss of the Spider Woman

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos