Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're back with another roundup of the latest from the theatre community. Get a first look at Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood, and more in Manhattan Theatre Club's BUG as rehearsals heat up. It was a big week on Broadway, with over 313,000 tickets sold in the latest Broadway grosses, and we go behind-the-scenes with an interview with general managers Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson. Hugh Jackman grabs the spotlight in the first trailer for The Death of Robin Hood, and Sadie Sink recalls her onstage collaboration with Lorde. Plus, we've got exciting updates and hot photos from productions of Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT, the UK tour of Legally Blonde, and more! Whether you're looking for the latest news, fun videos, or a shot at today's theatre trivia, BroadwayWorld has you covered. Let’s hit the stage!