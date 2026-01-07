Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2026- First Look At Carrie Coon and More In BUG On Broadway

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We're back with another roundup of the latest from the theatre community. Get a first look at Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood, and more in Manhattan Theatre Club's BUG as rehearsals heat up. It was a big week on Broadway, with over 313,000 tickets sold in the latest Broadway grosses, and we go behind-the-scenes with an interview with general managers Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson. Hugh Jackman grabs the spotlight in the first trailer for The Death of Robin Hood, and Sadie Sink recalls her onstage collaboration with Lorde. Plus, we've got exciting updates and hot photos from productions of Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT, the UK tour of Legally Blonde, and more! Whether you're looking for the latest news, fun videos, or a shot at today's theatre trivia, BroadwayWorld has you covered. Let’s hit the stage!
Photos: Carrie Coon, Namir Smallwood and More in BUG on Broadway
You can now get a first look at Manhattan Theatre Club's Bug. Bug stars three-time Emmy Award nominee and Tony Award nominee Carrie Coon as Agnes White, Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/4/26 - 313,513 Total Tickets Sold
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/4/2026.
Interview: Meet the General Managers That Keep Broadway Running, Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson
Every Broadway show needs general management and Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson are here to provide. The pair heads 101 Productions, Ltd.- a theatrical General Management firm formed in 1994.
| Video: Hugh Jackman Stars as an Aging Outlaw in First Trailer for THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Hugh Jackman is taking on another iconic role in the first trailer for A24's The Death of Robin Hood, which is expected to hit theaters sometime this year. Watch the trailer now, which also features Jodie Comer. . (more...)
| Video: Sadie Sink Talks Joining Lorde on Stage for 'Green Light' Performance
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to The Tonight Show, John Proctor Is the Villain star Sadie Sink looked back at her experience joining Lorde onstage for a performance of 'Green Light' in London last year. Check out her late show appearance here.. (more...)
Video: LEGALLY BLONDE UK Tour Releases New Trailer
Video: Man Yells at MAMMA MIA! Audience Members For Being 'Loud and Obnoxious' at Recent Performance
Video: Peyton List Gets Her HEATHERS Scrunchie as She Begins Rehearsals
by Michael Major
Peyton List joined current 'Heather Chandler' Jodie Steele on stage at Heathers the Musical, who passed the iconic red scrunchie onto her as she began rehearsals to play 'Heather Chandler.' Get a first look at List in costume in a new video!. (more...)
Video: The Savannah Bananas Perform Broadway and Theatre Songs
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In light of the news that Broadway star Derek Klena will be joining the song-and-dance baseball team the Savannah Bananas, BroadwayWorld is rounding up videos of all the times the Savannah Bananas have performed to Broadway and theatre songs!. (more...)
Video: THE BODYGUARD UK Tour Releases New Trailer
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for the UK and Europe tour of the award-winning smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD. Check out an all new trailer and learn more about the show here!. (more...)
| Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT Returns to London After Sold-Out Workshop Presentation
by Stephi Wild
Returning to London following a sold-out first workshop presentation, a second development presentation of Midnight will open at Sadler's Wells East, Stratford Cross, for a strictly limited run.. (more...)
| Photos: Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in WOMAN IN MIND at the Duke of York’s Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released of Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological comedy WOMAN IN MIND. Check out the photos below!. (more...)
| DRAG RACE UK's Marmalade Will Embark on Tour With MARM'S SPOTLIGHT
by Stephi Wild
Marm's Spotlight, a theatre-cabaret show by seamstress and drag artist, Marmalade, will be touring the UK in 2026, starting with three cities between January and March 2026.. (more...)
Review: ANNIE at CAP Syosset
by Sam Desmond
CAP Syosset had their opening night for this winter’s production of “Annie” on Saturday, January 3 and it was a standout version of the classic rags-to-riches musical with a strong, bonded cast.. (more...)
NYC Broadway Week to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets to 26 Broadway Shows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Tourism + Conventions has revealed the start of reservations for NYC Winter Outing 2026, including prix-fixe NYC Restaurant Week menus at nearly 600 restaurants and 2-for-1 tickets to 26 NYC Broadway Week shows.. (more...)
THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Offer $15 Lottery Tickets to Celebrate 15th Year on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Book of Mormon is kicking off its 15th year on Broadway with specially priced $15 digital lottery tickets to celebrate the show marking a milestone 15 years on Broadway. . (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and More Nominated For Set Decorators Society Of America Awards
by Stephi Wild
The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the nominations for the SDSA Awards for Film 2025, including Wicked: For Good, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Hamnet, and more.. (more...)
Mandy Patinkin, Maryann Plunkett, & More Stage Stars Join THE SPACE WITHIN Audio Series
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winners Mandy Patinkin, Maryann Plunkett, and more are among the stage alums joining the cast of Audible's The Space Within. The audio drama, led by fellow Tony winner Jessica Chastain, will return for a second season on Thursday, March 5, 2026, exclusively from Audible.. (more...)
