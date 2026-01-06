Sierra Boggess, Jason Gotay and More to Star in INK & PAINT Industry Reading

Newport NewWorks will present a private industry reading of new musical Ink & Paint on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 in New York City at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in the Black Box Theatre. The Ink & Paint reading is a private, invitation-only industry presentation.

INK & PAINT is conceived and written by composer/lyricist Danielle E. Moore, known for her Audrey Hepburn concept musical Audrey, with bookwriter Marjorie Duffield, who recently penned lyrics for the Oscar and Golden Globe nominated animated film Over the Moon.

The reading is directed by Liz Carlson, former Artistic Producer and Interim Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film (2016–2024), with musical direction by Josh Kight (music associate on the national tour of Hamilton, co-creator of Larry Owens’ Sondheimia at Carnegie Hall).

The cast features Sierra Boggess, Jason Gotay, Ashley Spencer, Gizel Jiménez, Gwen Hollander, and Grace Yoo.

Developed during the inaugural Newport NewWorks Musical Theater Festival in August 2025—where it played to sold-out audiences—INK & PAINT tells the sweeping, untold story of the women behind Disney’s golden age of animation. Set in midcentury America, the documusical shines a light on five pioneering female artists who fought for creative recognition inside a male-dominated studio system.

The January reading marks Newport NewWorks’ first New York City presentation following a highly successful inaugural festival season in Newport, Rhode Island. Founded to provide a nurturing and collaborative environment for the development of new musicals, Newport NewWorks supports both emerging and established artists through its annual festival and year-round developmental opportunities. For more information about Newport NewWorks, visit www.newportnewworks.org.