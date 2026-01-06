Video: The Savannah Bananas Perform Broadway and Theatre Songs

Watch the song-and-dance baseball team perform to Hamilton, Chicago and more!
In light of the news that Broadway star Derek Klena will be joining the song-and-dance baseball team the Savannah Bananas, BroadwayWorld is rounding up videos of all the times the Savannah Bananas have performed to Broadway and theatre songs!
Wath as the Savannah Bananas take part in Hamilton and In the Heights TikTok trends, and perform full-scale numbers to Chicago, The Greatest Showman, and many more!
@thesavbananas
okay, but we kind of ate this one up #savannahbananas #bananaball #chicago #cellblocktango #broadway DC-> @tannerlane17♬ original sound - thesavbananas - thesavbananas
@thesavbananas
Meet the new cast of Hamilton? @Flash Tha Kid @Alex Ziegler #hamilton #broadway #savannahbananas #bananaball♬ original sound - thesavbananas
@thesavbananas
Not throwing away our shot in NYC? Hamilton Legend, Miguel Cervantes, joined us tonight for an electric performance! #savannahbananas #hamilton #broadway #bananaball #musical♬ original sound - thesavbananas
@cadengreen.12
When in New York City ?? @Kyle “KJ” Jackson #musicaltheatre #broadwaymusicals #intheheightschallenge #savannahbananas #bananaballKatie Bradshaw">♬ BLACKOUT. Thekatiebradshaw - Katie Bradshaw
@thesavbananas
Here’s our audition for broadway? #savannahbananas #bananas #bananaball #newsies #baseballlife #baseballboys♬ underneath the tree - c ❣️
@thesavbananas
did we crush this or did we crush this? #savannahbananas #bananaball #dirtydancing #baseball #fyp #patrickswayze #broadway #Loveyourboobs♬ Confidence (sped up version) - Ocean Alley
@thesavbananas
Aaaandddd who wants part two? #savannahbananas #bananaball #greatestshowman #musicaltheatre♬ original sound - thesavbananas
@thesavbananas
Link Larkin would've loved Banana Ball ?♂️ #savannahbananas #bananaball @kjack #hairspray #zacefron #linklarkin♬ original sound - thesavbananas - thesavbananas
@thesavbananas
The duo you didn’t know you needed? @Jackson Olson #savannahbananas #youretheonethatiwant #grease #johntravolta #olivianewtonjohn #baseballboys♬ original sound - thesavbananas
The Savannah Bananas play "Banana Ball", known as the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Mariah Carey, and more.
Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.
The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.
Learn more about the team here.
Videos