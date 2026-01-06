Video: The Savannah Bananas Perform Broadway and Theatre Songs

In light of the news that Broadway star Derek Klena will be joining the song-and-dance baseball team the Savannah Bananas, BroadwayWorld is rounding up videos of all the times the Savannah Bananas have performed to Broadway and theatre songs!

Wath as the Savannah Bananas take part in Hamilton and In the Heights TikTok trends, and perform full-scale numbers to Chicago, The Greatest Showman, and many more!

Chicago's Cell Block Tango

Hamilton's Best of Wives and Best of Women

Hamilton's My Shot with Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes

In the Heights' Blackout

Newsies' Seize the Day

Dirty Dancing's (I've Had) The Time of My Life

The Greatest Showman's Come Alive

Hairspray's Ladies' Choice

Grease's You're the One That I Want

About The Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas play "Banana Ball", known as the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Mariah Carey, and more.

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Learn more about the team here.