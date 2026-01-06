Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/4/26 - 313,513 Total Tickets Sold

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/4/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

MAMMA MIA! played its best week ever at the Winter Garden Theatre, grossing $2,595,210 over nine performances for the week ending January 4. BEETLEJUICE closed on 1/3. WAITING FOR GODOT closed on 1/4. BUG is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 1/8. MAMMA MIA!; SIX: THE MUSICAL; THE OUTSIDERS; and TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) each had a nine-performance week. THE GREAT GATSBY had a (planned) seven-performance week. This week (Week 32) included New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Please note that last season, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fell within this week (Week 32) and New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fell within the next week (Week 33).

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

This week (week ending 1/4/2026), 33 shows played on Broadway, with 313,513 tickets sold and a total gross of $52,037,125. The average ticket price was $165.98. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 97.72%.

Attendance increased by 2.79% compared to last week. Overall grosses fell 4.08% compared to last week. The average ticket price of $165.98 was $11.90 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $3,332,754

WICKED: $3,286,525

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $3,270,718

THE LION KING: $3,145,899

MAMMA MIA!: $2,594,204

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARJORIE PRIME ($353,917)

LIBERATION ($424,723)

BUG ($446,806)

OEDIPUS ($813,700)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($822,587)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MAMMA MIA!: $521,813

BEETLEJUICE: $311,282

WAITING FOR GODOT: $242,684

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $231,994

SIX: THE MUSICAL: $212,856

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-1,114,546)

THE LION KING ($-769,660)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($-509,309)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-439,156)

HAMILTON ($-435,634)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $310.49

JUST IN TIME: $281.22

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $252.06

THE LION KING: $234.09

WICKED: $213.30

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LIBERATION ($76.33)

MARJORIE PRIME ($77.19)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($89.03)

BUG ($90.94)

HELL'S KITCHEN ($101.57)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.1%

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.3%

MAMMA MIA!: 102%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 101.9%

HAMILTON: 101.3%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LIBERATION (65.6%)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (88.4%)

CHICAGO (88.5%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (89.6%)

SIX: THE MUSICAL (96%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MAMMA MIA!: 3106

BEETLEJUICE: 2656

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 2527

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 2202

THE OUTSIDERS: 2191

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-3218)

WICKED (-1926)

THE GREAT GATSBY (-1659)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1622)

ALADDIN (-1452)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.