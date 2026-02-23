Aleksandra Kurzak to Replace Sonya Yoncheva in MADAMA BUTTERFLY at The Met

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Soprano Aleksandra Kurzak will sing the role of Cio-Cio-San in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on March 14, 18, 21, and 27, replacing Sonya Yoncheva, who has withdrawn from the run due to family reasons. Soprano Ailyn Pérez will sing the role on March 10.

Pérez reprises the role of Cio-Cio-San, which she sang with the company earlier this season. Kurzak also reprises the role, which she last sang with the Met in 2024.

Her recent highlights with the company include the title role of Puccini’s Tosca, Liù in Puccini’s Turandot, and Adina in Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore. Kurzak will sing the role of Mimì in Puccini’s La Bohème later this season.