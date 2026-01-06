THE BOOK OF MORMON Will Offer $15 Lottery Tickets to Celebrate 15th Year on Broadway

The Book of Mormon is kicking off its 15th year on Broadway with specially priced $15 digital lottery tickets to celebrate the show marking a milestone 15 years on Broadway. Additional events and surprises to celebrate The Book of Mormon’s 15 years on Broadway will be revealed in the coming months.

The first drawing will begin on Thursday, January 15th, with sign-up starting today, January 6th at http://www.bookofmormonbroadway.com/15-lottery. Winners will be selected at random on the 15th of each month and emailed a unique link to purchase up to two tickets at $15 each for a performance on select dates in the following month.

About The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

The production recently became the 10th longest running Broadway musical of all time, with its 5,462nd performance, taking place in December, surpassing the run of the original production of Beauty and the Beast.

The Book of Mormon is also playing in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.

Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Oremus.