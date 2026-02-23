Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Original Cast Takes Final Bows on Broadway

After playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical celebrated the final performance of its original cast members, triple Tony Award nominees Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming, Zoe Roberts, Tony Award Winner Jak Malone, and Claire-Marie Hall, with a special 15-person curtain call joined by the new all-American Broadway cast members.

The curtain call included the five original British cast members joined by new Broadway cast members Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley, Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready, and Amanda Jill Robinson, plus understudies Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne P?rez, and Lexi Rabadi, singing a surprise reprise of one of the productions most popular songs, “Sail On, Boys” all together.

Check out photos below!

Plus, due to inclement weather and city-wide travel shutdown, the final performance of the original cast’s run in Operation Mincemeat was cancelled. After their matinee, which became their final performance on Broadway, and to honor the 790 ticket holders, the original cast took to the stage at The Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform a live stream concert version of select songs from the show. From across the world, over 6,500 people tuned in to watch – the largest audience Operation Mincemeat has ever had.

Beginning Tuesday, February 24, an all-American cast will lead the British-made musical for the first time ever featuring Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others’ and Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ alongside existing recruits Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson who are taking over the roles of ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ ‘Jean Leslie & Others’ and ‘Johnny Bevan & Others,’ respectively. The understudies will be made up of Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne P?rez and Lexi Rabadi.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA from October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.