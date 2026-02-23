Video: Susan Egan and James Monroe Iglehart Perform 'Mother Knows Best' From TANGLED

Susan Egan and James Monroe Iglehart recently performed a fun rendition of "Mother Knows Best" from the 2010 Disney animated film, Tangled. The performance was part of the Disney on Broadway performances at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026.

With this performance making the rounds, the rumor mill about a Tangled stage adaptation is beginning to grow once again. In another performance from the Festival of the Arts, Ashley Brown teased that a stage adaptation of Tangled is being explored, before performing "When Will My Life Begin."

In 2024, BroadwayWorld reported that a stage version of the Disney film, inspired by Rapunzel, was in the works. Whether the show will eventually land on Broadway remains to be seen, and future plans for the adaptation have not yet been announced.

Check out the "Mother Knows Best" performance in the video!

About Tangled

Tangled is loosely based on the German fairy tale Rapunzel in the collection of folktales published by the Brothers Grimm. Featuring the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy, it tells the story of Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower. She accepts the aid of an intruder to take her out into the world which she has never seen.

The film featured music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, who have also collaborated on the stage versions of The Little Mermaid and Sister Act, as well as the television series Galavant.