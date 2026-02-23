Broadway Ensemble Awards to Announce Nominees Live at Museum of Broadway

The inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards, a new initiative recognizing outstanding Broadway chorus performers, will officially launch with a live nominee announcement on Monday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. at The Museum of Broadway in New York City. The press conference will reveal the first-ever nominees for outstanding Broadway ensemble performers from the 2025–2026 season and will be live streamed on @MuseumofBroadway and across major social platforms. Tony Award winner Lillias White and Bradley Dean of Chess The Musical will announce the nominees.

“For decades, Broadway ensembles have carried the energy and storytelling of the musical theater stage,” said organizers of the Broadway Ensemble Awards. “This initiative ensures those performers are seen, celebrated, and centered during awards season.”

The inaugural awards ceremony will take place on Monday, April 6, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, hosted by Thayne Jasperson of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

Created to recognize the talent and discipline of Broadway chorus performers, the Broadway Ensemble Awards shine a spotlight on the artists who power Broadway musicals from within the ensemble. Nominees are selected by an anonymous committee of Broadway veterans and honored as the Most Outstanding Performers in a Broadway Ensemble.