Video: Peyton List Gets Her HEATHERS Scrunchie as She Begins Rehearsals

Peyton List is getting ready to hit Westerberg High School in Heathers the Musical! Ahead of her first performance later this month, List joined current 'Heather Chandler' Jodie Steele on stage, who passed the iconic red scrunchie onto her as she began rehearsals. Get a first look at List in costume in a new video!

The curtain call ceremony has become a tradition at Heathers the Musical when a new cast member joins. Last month, Lorna Courtney passed on her croquet mallet on to Kuhoo Verma.

List will join the production on Monday, January 26, 2026. Heathers is playing at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). The production recently extended its run for the second time and is playing through May 24, 2026.

About Peyton List

Peyton List stars as Maddie Nears in Paramount+’s critically acclaimed series “School Spirits.” The series returns for its third season in January 2026, with List serving as the lead and as Executive Producer. She is also widely recognized for her portrayal of Tory Nichols in Netflix’s global hit series “Cobra Kai,” set within the world of The Karate Kid franchise. The show concluded with its sixth season as one of Netflix’s most successful series.

Previously, List charmed audiences with her breakout role as Emma Ross on Disney Channel’s “Jessie,” before reprising the character in the spinoff series “Bunk’d,” where she continued to charm audiences as a fashionable and spirited teenager navigating life at summer camp. Her television credits also include Hulu’s supernatural thriller “Light as a Feather,” the dystopian feature “The Thinning,” and CBS’s “Happy Together.”

List’s film credits include the Netflix romantic drama Girl Haunts Boy, the supernatural thriller The Inheritance opposite Bob Gunton, and the sci-fi drama Anthem of a Teenage Prophet. Additional credits include the horror-comedy The Swap and the musical remake Valley Girl, where she brought modern energy to the beloved 1980s classic.

About Heathers the Musical

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, began previews on June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma (Film: Plan B; Theatre: Octet) as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future) as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Jodie Steele (West End: Wicked, Six, Heathers The Musical) as Heather Chandler (through January 25, 2026), Peyton List (Television: “School Spirits,” “Cobra Kai”) as Heather Chandler (starting January 26, 2026), Jackera Davis (National Tour: Beetlejuice) as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible) as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Broadway: Hairspray, Xanadu, Beetlejuice) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney’s Aladdin) as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis (Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress, La Boheme) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal (Broadway: Bad Cinderella; National Tour: My Fair Lady) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Brian Martin(Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram’s Dad, Kurt’s Dad), Lav Raman (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble -New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons.

Set and Costume Designer is David Shields, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Dan Samson, and Hair Designer is Caitlin Molloy. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Assistant Costume Designer is Amanda Roberge. Associate Lighting Designer is Colleen Doherty. Associate Sound Designer is Germán Martinez. Associate Director is Taylor Haven Holt. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Music Director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green. Music Coordinator is Kristy Norter.

Production Management is by what iF we Productions. Production Stage Manager is Bess Marie Glorioso. Stage Manager is Katherine Shea. Assistant Stage Manager is Eszter Zador. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman CSA, and Jimmy Larkin CSA. Marketing Director is Scott A. Moore. Advertising is by Situation Interactive. General management is by Pemberley Productions (Annie Shea Graney, Terri Kohler).