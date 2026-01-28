Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There's plenty of exciting news and highlights from the theatre world to catch up on today. Despite the snowstorm that led to the cancellation of ten Broadway shows this week, the Broadway grosses are in, and the industry keeps buzzing! Rehearsals are underway for the new play Marcel on the Train, and you can peek behind the scenes with Ethan Slater and the team as they share what audiences can expect. If you need a musical pick-me-up, check out Elaine Hendrix singing “Before the Parade Passes By” from Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations. Plus, don’t miss Peyton List’s first bows in Heathers, Susan Egan singing from Hercules, news on the Beetlejuice North American tour, and much more. Dive into our latest stories, videos, and industry insights below to kick off your day with all things theatre!