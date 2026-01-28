 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 28, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There's plenty of exciting news and highlights from the theatre world to catch up on today. Despite the snowstorm that led to the cancellation of ten Broadway shows this week, the Broadway grosses are in, and the industry keeps buzzing! Rehearsals are underway for the new play Marcel on the Train, and you can peek behind the scenes with Ethan Slater and the team as they share what audiences can expect. If you need a musical pick-me-up, check out Elaine Hendrix singing “Before the Parade Passes By” from Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations. Plus, don’t miss Peyton List’s first bows in Heathers, Susan Egan singing from Hercules, news on the Beetlejuice North American tour, and much more. Dive into our latest stories, videos, and industry insights below to kick off your day with all things theatre!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, January 31
Mamma Mia! closes on Broadway
Liberation opens on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/25/26 - 10 Shows Cancel Due to Snow Storm

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/25/2026.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More Image
Video: Ethan Slater & More Explain What MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Is All About

Rehearsals are underway for Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company.  Co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, the production will be directed by Pailet and will feature Slater as “Marcel Marceau.” Watch in this video as the team takes a break from rehearsals to explain what the new play is all about!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More Image
Video: Elaine Hendrix Sings 'Before the Parade Passes By' From HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations

Watch a video of Elaine Hendrix, seen on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars and known for Disney’s The Parent Trap, singing 'Before the Parade Passes By' from the musical Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More Image Video: Peyton List & More Take First Bows in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway welcomed some new cast members to Westerberg High last night! Disney Channel alum Peyton List joined the cast as Heather Chandler, along with Kate Rockwell returning as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom. Watch the video!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More Image Video: Susan Egan, Rachel Potter, & More Sing 'I Wont Say I’m In Love' From HERCULES
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Susan Egan, Rachel Potter and more singing 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' at Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic, a one-night-only concert celebrating iconic songs from beloved animated films.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More Image Video: Bob The Drag Queen Shares Special Connection Between MOULIN ROUGE and His First Broadway Show
by Josh Sharpe
Bob the Drag Queen is making his Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! and, during a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, shared a special connection between this production and the firt show he ever saw on Broadway. Watch the interview now. . (more...)

Video: RAGTIME's Caissie Levy Performs ‘Back to Before’ on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
Caissie Levy, who is currently playing the role of 'Mother' in the Broadway revival of Ragtime, visited TODAY on Tuesday for a performance of 'Back to Before' as part of the Citi Concert Series. Check it out now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More Image Photos: BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway Cast Meets the Press
by Stephi Wild
Last week, the cast and creative team of the new musical BIGFOOT! took a break from rehearsals to meet the press.  The production opens off-Broadway this year. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos/Video: Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts Perform TWO STRANGERS Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts, stars of Broadway’s Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), took the Good Morning America stage on Tuesday to perform a medley of 'New York' and 'This is the Place' from the hit musical. Check out photos and their performance here!. (more...
 
Industry Insights
Goodspeed Musicals to Pause Productions at Terris Theatre for 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Goodspeed Musicals will temporarily pause productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. citing sharply rising production costs and shifting audience habits.. (more...)
Joanie Schultz Honored with SDCF Zelda Fichandler Award
by Stephi Wild
Joanie Schultz will be awarded the prestigious SDCF Zelda Fichandler Award, recognizing her significant contributions to regional theater. Learn more here!. (more...)
Cherry Lane Theatre Launches Playwrights Collective
by Stephi Wild
The Cherry Lane Theatre has announced its Playwrights Collective, a nine-month developmental program under the direction of playwright Annie Baker. Learn more here!. (more...)
Ghost Light Global Will Host Trip to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival This Summer
by Stephi Wild
Theater travel organization Ghost Light Global will take a group of industry professionals to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland this summer. Learn more here!. (more...)
HERE Arts Center Bids Farewell to Co-Director Lauren Miller
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HERE Arts Center is extending their gratitude to co-director Lauren Miller who will be departing the organization at the end of January to focus on political organizing.. (more...)
Dramatists Guild Foundation Reveals 2026 Class of National Fellows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatists Guild Foundation has revealed the 2026 class of National Fellows. The Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Program unites playwrights and musical theater writers in the learning process for a year-long intensive.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Japanese Revival of GYPSY Will Be Titled ROSE for 2026 Production
by Joshua Wright
The upcoming Japanese revival of their 2023 production of Gypsy will be presented under a new title. When the production returns to the stage in 2026, it will be known in Japan as Rose.. (more...)
CASTING CALL: Sunset Entertainment inicia el proceso de casting para completar el elenco de EL ZORRO
by Adela González Pérez
El casting para seleccionar a los seis roles principales y al cuerpo de baile junto a David Bustamante cierra el 9 de febrero.. (more...)

Ryan Stajmiger, Leianna Weaver and More to Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice. The tour will play its first public performance in Fresno, CA at the Saroyan Theatre.. (more...)

THE OUTSIDERS Recoups on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The Outsiders, which won four Tony Awards in 2024 (including Best Musical), has offically recouped its Broadway investment, becoming the first new musical to do so since & Juliet, which opened in 2022. The Broadway production recouped its $22 million capitalization costs as of the week ending December 28, 2025.. (more...)
DIRTY DANCING Sequel Moving Forward with Jennifer Grey Returning
by Josh Sharpe
Dirty Dancing is officially returning. A sequel to the 1987 classic musical is moving forward, with original Jennifer Grey reprising her role as Frances 'Baby' Houseman.. (more...)
Kennedy Center Responds To Philip Glass Symphony Premiere Cancellation
by Joshua Wright
The composer withdraws the planned world premiere of Symphony No. 15, citing concerns about the institution’s current direction.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD, HAMNET & More Nominated For 2026 BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good, Hamnet, and more have been nominated at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Other notable nominations include Ethan Hawke for Richard Linklater's Blue Moon and Kate Hudson for the musical Song Sung Blue. Check out the full list!. (more...)
