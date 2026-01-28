Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 28, 2026- TWO STRANGERS Stops By Daytime TV and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Despite the snowstorm that led to the cancellation of ten Broadway shows this week, the Broadway grosses are in, and the industry keeps buzzing! Rehearsals are underway for the new play Marcel on the Train, and you can peek behind the scenes with Ethan Slater and the team as they share what audiences can expect. If you need a musical pick-me-up, check out Elaine Hendrix singing "Before the Parade Passes By" from Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations. Plus, don't miss Peyton List's first bows in Heathers, Susan Egan singing from Hercules, news on the Beetlejuice North American tour, and much more.
Sunday, January 31
Mamma Mia! closes on Broadway
Liberation opens on Broadway
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/25/26 - 10 Shows Cancel Due to Snow Storm
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/25/2026.
Video: Ethan Slater & More Explain What MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Is All About
Rehearsals are underway for Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company. Co-written by Marshall Pailet and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, the production will be directed by Pailet and will feature Slater as “Marcel Marceau.” Watch in this video as the team takes a break from rehearsals to explain what the new play is all about!
Video: Elaine Hendrix Sings 'Before the Parade Passes By' From HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations
Watch a video of Elaine Hendrix, seen on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars and known for Disney’s The Parent Trap, singing 'Before the Parade Passes By' from the musical Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations.
| Video: Peyton List & More Take First Bows in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway welcomed some new cast members to Westerberg High last night! Disney Channel alum Peyton List joined the cast as Heather Chandler, along with Kate Rockwell returning as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom. Watch the video!. (more...)
| Video: Susan Egan, Rachel Potter, & More Sing 'I Wont Say I’m In Love' From HERCULES
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Susan Egan, Rachel Potter and more singing 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' at Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic, a one-night-only concert celebrating iconic songs from beloved animated films.. (more...)
Video: Bob The Drag Queen Shares Special Connection Between MOULIN ROUGE and His First Broadway Show
Video: RAGTIME's Caissie Levy Performs ‘Back to Before’ on TODAY
| Photos: BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway Cast Meets the Press
by Stephi Wild
Last week, the cast and creative team of the new musical BIGFOOT! took a break from rehearsals to meet the press. The production opens off-Broadway this year. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|
Photos/Video: Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts Perform TWO STRANGERS Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
CASTING CALL: Sunset Entertainment inicia el proceso de casting para completar el elenco de EL ZORRO
by Adela González Pérez
El casting para seleccionar a los seis roles principales y al cuerpo de baile junto a David Bustamante cierra el 9 de febrero.. (more...)
Ryan Stajmiger, Leianna Weaver and More to Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice. The tour will play its first public performance in Fresno, CA at the Saroyan Theatre.. (more...)
