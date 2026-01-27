Video: Peyton List & More Take First Bows in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Heathers the Musical Off-Broadway welcomed some new cast members to Westerberg High last night! Disney Channel alum Peyton List joined the cast as Heather Chandler, along with Kate Rockwell returning as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

The new cast members also included Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, and Thalia Atallah as Drama Club Drama Queen.

The official Heathers social media account shared a look inside List's first entrance, alongside her fellow Heathers, Jackera Davis and Elizabeth Teeter.

The show also shared the new cast members' bows, alongside stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, and more.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, began previews on June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.