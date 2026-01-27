THE OUTSIDERS Recoups on Broadway; Becomes First New Musical to Do So Since 2022

BroadwayWorld has just learned that The Outsiders, which won four Tony Awards in 2024 (including Best Musical), has offically recouped its Broadway investment, becoming the first new musical to do so since & Juliet, which opened in 2022. The Broadway production recouped its $22 million capitalization costs as of the week ending December 28, 2025.

“We’re thrilled by how audiences have embraced and supported The Outsiders” said producers Matthew Rego, Michael Rego and Hank Unger of The Araca Group, “It’s been a true honor to bring Susie Hinton’s beloved book to life on stage for those who are new to this story and those who have cherished it for almost 60 years. We’re forever grateful to the extraordinary creative team, cast, crew, and everyone at the Jacobs Theatre who have poured their hearts into The Outsiders. We look forward to seeing it continue to impact current and future generations of theatergoers for many years to come.”

Original musicals cost more money to mount on Broadway, and cost more to run than they ever have before. BroadwayWorld's Ben Waterhouse looks into that trend in a recent article.

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre following a world premiere engagement at La Jolla Playhouse in March 2023. The production won four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Danya Taymor), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt) and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Cody Spencer).

The Outsiders has played 746 performances to date to over 770,000 audience members from all 50 states and over 75 countries. The production has broken its own house record ten times over its run and is the first show in the history of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to surpass a gross of $2 million in a single week. The Outsiders has welcomed over 91,000 students including over 2,980 who have seen the show through The Stay Gold Project, the production’s education initiative which provides fully subsidized tickets to New York City public school students across the five boroughs. Songs from the Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Outsiders have been streamed over 85 million times.

The North American tour officially opened in October 2025 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the home and setting of The Outsiders. The tour is now playing across the US and Canada.

Future productions are planned for London’s West End, Asia, and Australia with timing and details to be announced later.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.