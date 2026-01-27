 tracker
Photos: BIGFOOT! Off-Broadway Cast Meets the Press

The production will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

By: Jan. 27, 2026

Last week, the cast and creative team of the new musical BIGFOOT! took a break from rehearsals to meet the press.  The production opens off-Broadway this year. Check out photos below!

The new comedy is by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta. Additional casting includes Grammy Award-nominee Jason Tam as ‘Doctor’, Jade Jones as ‘As Cast’, and covers Jake Letts, Kala Ross, and Mike Millan. They will be joining the previously announced Tony Award-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Elf) as ‘Bigfoot,’ Tony Award-nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’) as ‘Francine,’ Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl) as ‘Joanne,’ and Alex Moffat (The Cottage) as ‘Mayor.’ 

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, this 8-weeks-only engagement is produced by Benson Drive Productions in association with Manhattan Theatre Club and will begin performances on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer 

Danny Mefford
Danny Mefford

Kevin Sciretta
Kevin Sciretta

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin

David A. Schmoll
David A. Schmoll

Creative Team
Creative Team

Katerina McCrimmon
Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon
Katerina McCrimmon

Mike Millan
Mike Millan

Jade Jones
Jade Jones

Jake Letts
Jake Letts

Jason Tam
Jason Tam

Kala Ross
Kala Ross

Kala Ross
Kala Ross

Grey Henson
Grey Henson

Crystal Lucas Perry
Crystal Lucas Perry

Crystal Lucas Perry
Crystal Lucas Perry

Grey Henson and Crystal Lucas Perry
Grey Henson and Crystal Lucas Perry

Company
Company

Cast
Cast

Amber Ruffin and Crystal Lucas Perry
Amber Ruffin and Crystal Lucas Perry

Alex Moffat
Alex Moffat


Videos