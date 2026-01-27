Video: Susan Egan, Rachel Potter, & More Sing 'I Wont Say I’m In Love' From HERCULES

Susan Egan, Rachel Potter and more sang the Disney classic "I Won't Say I'm In Love" at Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic, a one-night-only concert in Nashville celebrating iconic songs from beloved animated films. Egan first sang the song as the voice of 'Meg' in the classic Disney movie Hercules.

Joining Potter as a Muse in the performance was Lauren Paley, Jada Wasserman and Piper Jones.

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth was also in attendance and joined the cast onstage following the performance, celebrating the launch of the 2026 Off Broadway at the Hutton concert series.

Hosted by Potter (The Addams Family, Evita), the evening featured an all-star lineup of Broadway, Disney, and concert vocalists, also including Caroline Bowman, Corey Mach, Morgan Karr, and more.

Curated as a one-night-only event, Off Broadway: An Evening of Magic offers a rare opportunity to see this group of powerhouse vocalists in a whimsical, nostalgic night celebrating musical storytelling and timeless songs. The event took place Friday, January 23 at Analog at Hutton Hotel.

An Evening of Magic was one of four Off Broadway at the Hutton Series Concerts planned for 2026, each featuring a new theme and rotating cast of Broadway and concert artists. The next events are planned for April 18, July 11, and October 30 & 31.

The event marked the fifth Off Broadway at the Hutton after multiple sold-out performances in October and November 2025. The previous concerts featured Broadway favorites Matthew Morrison, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Ali Stroker, Marty Thomas, Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis, and Omar Cardona, among others.