Japanese Revival of GYPSY Will Be Titled ROSE for 2026 Production

The upcoming Japanese revival of their 2023 production of Gypsy will be presented under a new title. When the production returns to the stage in 2026, it will be known in Japan as 'Rose.'

The change reflects cultural and historical considerations surrounding the original title, which is recognized as a discriminatory term used to describe the Roma and Sinti peoples.

The production’s organizers noted that while the original title remains credited, the Japanese staging will adopt Rose out of consideration for the term’s history and its association with persecution, including during the Holocaust. International organizations including the European Union and the United Nations continue to address ongoing discrimination faced by Roma communities.

The musical is based on the memoirs of entertainer Rose Louise Hovick and tells the story from the perspective of her mother, Rose, often described as the ultimate stage parent.

The 2026 production reunites director Christopher Luscombe with legendary actress Shinobu Otake, following their acclaimed 2023 run.

Otake stars as Rose, a determined vaudeville stage mother who pushes her daughters Louise and June toward stardom while touring the country with their act. When June unexpectedly leaves the troupe, Rose shifts her focus to Louise, whose path ultimately leads her to a burlesque theater, setting the stage for her transformation.

The cast also includes Meimi Tamura as Louise, Suzuka Tomita as June, Mizuki Inoue as Tulsa, and Kiyotaka Imai as Herbie, alongside an extensive ensemble cast.

Rose will premiere at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo in May 2026, with additional performances planned for Aichi, Fukuoka, and Osaka in June.

See performance highlights from the 2023 revival below!