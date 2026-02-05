Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 5, 2026- Bob the Drag Queen In MOULIN ROUGE! First Look

Video: Watch Hamish Linklater & Miriam Silverman in Audible Theatre's THE DISAPPEAR

by Michael Major

Audible Theater has released a new clip from the world premiere play The Disappear, featuring Hamish Linklater and Miriam Silverman. Watch the exclusive video now!. (more...)

Video: John Cameron Mitchell & Simu Liu Take First Bows in OH, MARY!

by Michael Major

John Cameron Mitchell made a grand return to Broadway on February 3, taking over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary!, along with Simu Liu, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher.’ Watch the video of their bows!. (more...)