Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 5, 2026- Bob the Drag Queen In MOULIN ROUGE! First Look

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a brand new day and we’re here to catch you up on the latest buzz from the world of theatre. Yesterday brought some exciting cast announcements, first looks, and backstage news you won’t want to miss: Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, and Andy Karl are heading to Skid Row in Little Shop of Horrors, while Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten are set to join the Broadway cast of Becky Shaw. Over at Moulin Rouge!, Bob the Drag Queen dazzles in new stage photos. Plus, don’t miss fresh production shots from the Hadestown national tour and the latest news on Dirty Dancing’s upcoming North American run (read more here). From reviews and interviews to game-day puzzles and birthday shout-outs, there’s something for every Broadway fan today. Grab your morning coffee, and let’s dive in!
But first...
Wednesday, February 4
High Spirits opens at New York City Center
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway
Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher and Andy Karl to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors will welcome three new residents to Skid Row. Tony Award winner Nikki M. James joins the cast as Audrey, and stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher steps into the role of Seymour.
Madeline Brewer & Lauren Patten Join BECKY SHAW on Broadway
Second Stage Theater has just announced casting for the final two roles in its upcoming production of Gina Gionfriddo’s BECKY SHAW, directed by Trip Cullman. Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer (You, The Handmaid’s Tale) will play the title role of Becky Shaw, and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, 2ST’s Days of Rage) will play the role of Suzanna.
Photos: Bob the Drag Queen in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Bob The Drag Queen has officially taken over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. You can now get a first look at production photos here!
| Video: Will Swenson & Lesli Margherita in SWEENEY TODD at La Mirada Theatre
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Tony Award nominee Will Swenson Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd in this all-new video. The production has musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Lee Martino, and direction by Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander.
| Video: Amber Ruffin Shares Writing Process for Off-Broadway's BIGFOOT!
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin, co-writer of the off-Broadway musical Bigfoot!, recently visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the project and her introduction to music as a child. Check out the interview now.
Video: Watch Hamish Linklater & Miriam Silverman in Audible Theatre's THE DISAPPEAR
Video: John Cameron Mitchell & Simu Liu Take First Bows in OH, MARY!
| Photos: See New Images of the North American Tour of HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New production photos have been released of the North American Tour of Hadestown! The cast features Nickolaus Colón, Jose Contreras, Hawa Kamara and more.
| Photos: First Look at AI YAH GOY VEY! at Pan Asian Rep
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos for Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's world premiere of Ai Yah Goy Vey! - Adventures of a Dim Sun in Search of His Wanton Father.
Photos: Wesley Taylor, Molly Griggs and More in HOLIDAY at Goodman Theatre
Photos: Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney at CHICAGO Talkback
Lauren Gunderson Responds to Appearance in the Epstein Files- 'I'm Appalled'
by Sidney Paterra
With the Justice Department's recent release of the Epstein Files, certain individuals have been implicated in the 3.5 million emails that were made public on Janury 30. One of them in the theatre community was playwright Lauren Gunderson, who is named 9 times in the files.
