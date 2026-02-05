 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 5, 2026- Bob the Drag Queen In MOULIN ROUGE! First Look

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 05, 2026
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a brand new day and we’re here to catch you up on the latest buzz from the world of theatre. Yesterday brought some exciting cast announcements, first looks, and backstage news you won’t want to miss: Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, and Andy Karl are heading to Skid Row in Little Shop of Horrors, while Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten are set to join the Broadway cast of Becky Shaw. Over at Moulin Rouge!, Bob the Drag Queen dazzles in new stage photos. Plus, don’t miss fresh production shots from the Hadestown national tour and the latest news on Dirty Dancing’s upcoming North American run (read more here). From reviews and interviews to game-day puzzles and birthday shout-outs, there’s something for every Broadway fan today. Grab your morning coffee, and let’s dive in!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, February 4
High Spirits opens at New York City Center
Sunday, February 8
Oedipus closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher and Andy Karl to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors will welcome three new residents to Skid Row. Tony Award winner Nikki M. James joins the cast as Audrey, and stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher steps into the role of Seymour.
Madeline Brewer & Lauren Patten Join BECKY SHAW on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has just announced casting for the final two roles in its upcoming production of Gina Gionfriddo’s BECKY SHAW, directed  by Trip Cullman. Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer (You, The Handmaid’s Tale) will play the title role of  Becky Shaw, and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, 2ST’s Days of Rage) will play the role of  Suzanna.  
Photos: Bob the Drag Queen in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Bob The Drag Queen has officially taken over the role of “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.  You can now get a first look at production photos here! 

Must Watch
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Tony Award nominee Will Swenson Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd in this all-new video. The production has musical direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Lee Martino, and direction by Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin, co-writer of the off-Broadway musical Bigfoot!, recently visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the project and her introduction to music as a child. Check out the interview now.. (more...)

by Michael Major
Audible Theater has released a new clip from the world premiere play The Disappear, featuring Hamish Linklater and Miriam Silverman. Watch the exclusive video now!. (more...)

Video: John Cameron Mitchell & Simu Liu Take First Bows in OH, MARY!
by Michael Major
John Cameron Mitchell made a grand return to Broadway on February 3, taking over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary!, along with Simu Liu, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher.’ Watch the video of their bows!. (more...)
 
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New production photos have been released of the North American Tour of Hadestown! The cast features Nickolaus Colón, Jose Contreras, Hawa Kamara and more. . (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos for Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's world premiere of Ai Yah Goy Vey! - Adventures of a Dim Sun in Search of His Wanton Father.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Robert Falls’ production of Holiday at Goodman Theatre, starring Wesley Taylor, Molly Griggs and more. The production is based on Philip Barry’s The Philadelphia Story.. (more...)

Photos: Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney at CHICAGO Talkback
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago on Broadway hosted a post-show talkback with current Roxie Hart Whitney Leavitt, moderated by Dylan Mulvaney who will make her Broadway debut in Six. See photos!. (more...)
   
Review: NEWSIES at The Argyle Theatre
by Sam Desmond
A musical forged in ambition of set, stage, and stamina, director Tommy Ranieri’s vision of a world only beginning to stand up for their rights was sprawling and spectacular. Unlike other versions of “Newsies,” Rainieri’s production had a maturity that touched the cast’s characters to truly feel they deserved better than the circumstances they were backed into.. (more...)
ZOMBIES 4 Star Freya Skye Drops Highly Anticipated Debut EP 'Stardust'
by Josh Sharpe
Breakout performer Freya Skye, who was seen in Disney's Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, has unveiled her debut EP stardust, now available. Listen to it here.. (more...)
WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Soundtrack Sets Exclusive Record Store Day Edition
by Josh Sharpe
For Record Store Day 2026, Republic Records will release a special vinyl edition of Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the live soundtrack of the 2025 NBC special.. (more...)

Lauren Gunderson Responds to Appearance in the Epstein Files- 'I'm Appalled'
by Sidney Paterra
With the Justice Department's recent release of the Epstein Files, certain individuals have been implicated in the 3.5 million emails that were made public on Janury 30. One of them in the theatre community was playwright Lauren Gunderson, who is named 9 times in the files.. (more...)

Noah Pacht and More to Star in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Outsiders has revealed the new Broadway cast, including six actors making their Broadway debuts, that will begin performances together at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.. (more...)
DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL to Launch North American Tour in August 2026
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dirty Dancing: The Musical—a new stage production of the beloved film Dirty Dancing—will launch a North American Tour this August at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.. (more...)
Trump’s Kennedy Center Closure Leaves National Symphony Orchestra Scrambling
by Joshua Wright
President Donald Trump’s plan to close the Kennedy Center for two years has left the National Symphony Orchestra scrambling to find a new venue and raised questions about funding.. (more...)
From Ethel Merman to Liza Minnelli: Revisit the Best of Broadway on THE MUPPET SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
It's time to meet Broadway's best on The Muppet Show tonight! With the new special now streaming, we have rounded up some of the best of Broadway talent during the show's original run.. (more...)
Spotlight: LIZA MINNELLI - LIVE IN CONVERSATION at Million Dollar Theater
by BWW Special Offer
Liza Minnelli - Live In Conversation in Los Angeles! The legendary performer and cultural icon invites audiences inside an extraordinary life that has unfolded across Broadway, Hollywood, Studio 54, and the world stage.. (more...)
Exclusive: Jessica Lia Berry Launches I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL Tour
by Josh Sharpe
After its Los Angeles debut and official premiere on Theater Row in New York, I’m Still Not That Girl, from actress and writer Jessica Lia Berry and director Bailey Nassetta, is hitting the road.. (more...)
Darren Criss

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I can see real good times around the bend
I can feel 'em coming by and by
But until that blessed day, my friend
This is no time to be dry!"

- Some Like It Hot

