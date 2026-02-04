Trump’s Kennedy Center Closure Leaves National Symphony Orchestra Scrambling

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

President Donald Trump’s proposal to close The Kennedy Center for two years starting this summer has caught the National Symphony Orchestra off guard, creating uncertainty for one of the venue’s longest-standing resident ensembles.

According to NBC News, members of the NSO said they first learned of the potential closure through Trump’s Sunday night social media post, which stated the Kennedy Center could close beginning July 4 for "an approximately two year period of time." One person familiar with the situation told NBC News, "No one knew this was coming. We had no idea."

The NSO has been based at the Kennedy Center since 1971 and performs roughly 150 concerts annually, not including rehearsals. Orchestra planning typically takes place years in advance, with management reportedly already booking soloists and programming into the 2028-2029 season. The renovation plan still requires approval from the Kennedy Center board.

Under the proposed plan, the Kennedy Center would cease entertainment operations on July 4, 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Construction on what Trump described as a new entertainment complex would begin immediately thereafter, with a planned grand reopening approximately two years later.

Trump said financing for the project is already secured and in place. He characterized the existing facility as having long-standing financial and structural issues and said the reconstruction would transform it into a world-class performing arts venue.