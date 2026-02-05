Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE LOST BOYS

Just last week, the cast and creative team of Broadway’s The Lost Boys invited a few members of the press for a sneak peek presentation. The new musical features direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues. What's it all about?

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

"The collaboration between all departments [has been so special]," explained Arden. "We're building something that's a real spectacle, not just in the physical sense, but an emotional sense, a sonic sense. Every person is at the top of their game, and we're all coming in and it's getting better and better every day... we're all truly collaborating because we know it takes everyone's ideas."

The incoming production will star two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul,’ and feature Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall and Pierce Wheeler.

Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the company and watch the full performance of "If We Make It Through the Night," featuring the full cast.