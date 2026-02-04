Washington Post Eliminates Chief Theater Critic Role Amid Mass Layoffs

The Washington Post has laid off Chief Theater Critic Naveen Kumar as part of a sweeping staff reduction that has eliminated approximately one-third of the newspaper’s workforce.

The cuts, announced Wednesday, February 4, 2026, by Executive Editor Matt Murray, represent a "strategic reset" aimed at focusing the publication on core areas such as politics, national affairs, and health. In addition to the theater beat, the Post has shuttered its Sports section, Books department, and "Post Reports" daily podcast.

Naveen Kumar, who was appointed to the position in June 2024 to succeed veteran critic Peter Marks, confirmed his departure via social media.

I've been laid off from @washingtonpost, where serving as theater critic was truly a dream job.



I'm available for opportunities, and truly hope there's a future for arts and theatre coverage in DC and beyond.



naveenkumar519@gmail.com — Naveen Kumar (@Mr_NaveenKumar) February 4, 2026

Murray defended the decision as a necessary response to a reported $177 million in losses over the past two years, stating that the publication must prioritize areas of "authority and distinctiveness" - specifically federal politics and national security - to remain financially viable in a changing media climate.

The impact of these cuts resonates far beyond the newsroom at One Franklin Square, as the DC theater scene faces other challenges, notably the potential loss of its largest venue, The Kennedy Center, due to a proposed renovation plan by President Trump.