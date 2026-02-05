THE WIZARD OF OZ Returning to Broadcast Television Later This Year

Follow the Yellow Brick Road right down to your nearest television set: The Wizard of Oz is on. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1939 movie musical will air on broadcast television later this year, courtesy of classic network MeTV.

Once an annual TV tradition, this will mark the first time the film has been seen on linear television since its most recent CBS broadcast on May 9, 1998. With MeTV now owning the exclusive broadcast rights, the movie will air on primetime several times this October as part of MeTV’s monthlong Halloween BOO-Nanza celebration.

In a statement, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Neal Sabin shared that the film "will be presented without any edits and will be surrounded by surprises we will announce later."

The love of all things Oz remains at a high point, with the recent release of the two-part Wicked movie bringing L. Frank Baum's beloved world back into the cinematic zeitgeist. The news also comes amid the immersive presentation of the film at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which offers a 4D experience, complete with a reimagined soundtrack and new visuals.

In November, it was announced that a new documentary would be produced about the making of the original 1939 film, with Leonardo DiCaprio onboard as a producer. The movie will reportedly utilize never-before-seen or heard footage and audio from the era and will also examine the film's staying power and longevity. It is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

This now-classic musical film stars Garland as Dorothy Gale, the young Kansas girl dreaming of a life away from her family farm. What begins in dull black-and-white soon becomes a Technicolor extravaganza as Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away to the colorful world of Oz. The movie won three Academy Awards and a total of six nominations. It is now considered one of the greatest films of all time.

In addition to the 1939 title, there have been numerous other spinoffs and adaptations of L. Frank Baum's original tale, including the stage and screen prequel, Wicked. The conclusion of the Wicked film adaptation, Wicked: For Good, arrived in theaters last November.