Madeline Brewer & Lauren Patten Join BECKY SHAW on Broadway

Second Stage Theater has just announced casting for the final two roles in its upcoming production of Gina Gionfriddo’s BECKY SHAW, directed by Trip Cullman. Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer (You, The Handmaid’s Tale) will play the title role of Becky Shaw, and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, 2ST’s Days of Rage) will play the role of Suzanna.

They join the previously announced Patrick Ball (HBO Max’s The Pitt, title role in Hamlet at CTG) as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich (Weapons) as Max, and Linda Emond (three-time Tony Award nominee for Life x 3, Death of a Salesman, Cabaret) as Susan. Ms. Brewer, Mr. Ball and Mr. Ehrenreich will all be making their Broadway debuts.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in BECKY SHAW, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, BECKY SHAW left critics and audiences reeling. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut. Strap yourselves in— BECKY SHAW will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating...permanently.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, BECKY SHAW received its New York premiere with Second Stage Theater in 2009. This production will mark Ms. Gionfriddo’s Broadway debut.

BECKY SHAW will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by M.L. Dogg. Casting by Daniel Swee, CSA. BECKY SHAW is being produced in association with Creative Partners Productions.

BECKY SHAW will begin previews March 18th and will officially open on Monday, April 6th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Single tickets are available at 2ST.com and at the Hayes Box Office. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more. For more information on group booking, email groups@2st.com.

ABOUT THE CAST

Madeline Brewer (Becky) is best known for her portrayal of Janine in Hulu’s Emmy Award and Golden Globe winning series The Handmaid’s Tale, a role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Madeline most recently starred in Lionsgate’s thriller Anniversary opposite Kyle Chandler and Daine Lane, and in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s YOU opposite Penn Badgley. Madeline’s theater work includes her acclaimed turn as Sally Bowles in the Olivier Award–winning London production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre, where she starred opposite Callum Scott Howells. She is currently appearing in the world-premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy from Audible Theater, and recently played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre. Her film work includes Hustlers, CAM, BRAID, Captive State, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, Space Oddity, I Live Here Now, Where Are You, Flesh and Blood, Hedgehog, and Separation. Madeline made her television debut as Tricia Miller on Orange is the New Black, and has also appeared in Black Mirror, Hemlock Grove, The Deleted, Grimm, and Stalker. Madeline is a graduate of AMDA, the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Lauren Patten (Suzanna) was the breakout star of the Alanis Morissette/Diablo Cody musical Jagged Little Pill. She won the Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Jo, a role she originated and developed from the production’s earliest readings. Patten followed that run with a starring role in the world-premiere production of the new rock musical The Lonely Few at The Geffen Playhouse, as well as its Off-Broadway run at MCC Theater. Additional stage credits include Fun Home on Broadway; The Wolves (Playwrights Realm, Obie and Drama Desk Awards); The Counterfeit Opera (Little Island); Days of Rage (Second Stage Theater); and Spring Awakening (Deaf West Theatre, Los Angeles). On television, Patten was most recently seen in Hulu’s mystery-thriller Death and Other Details, alongside Mandy Patinkin. She is possibly best known for her six-season turn as Rachel Witten on CBS’s long-running drama Blue Bloods. Her additional television credits include The Good Fight (Paramount+) and Succession (HBO). She will next be seen in Prime Videos’ college-age romance Off-Campus, based on the best-selling book by Elle Kennedy. As a musician, Patten has performed at many storied venues in New York, including Sony Hall, Rockwood Music Hall, Mercury Lounge, and Tavern on the Green. In 2024, she released her first EP titled covers. It is available across streaming platforms. @pattenlauren.

Photo Credit: Emma Trimm (Brewer headshot), Jenny Anderson (Patten headshot)