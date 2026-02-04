Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher and Andy Karl to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey in March.
Little Shop of Horrors will welcome three new residents to Skid Row. Beginning March 6, 2026, Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon) joins the cast as Audrey, and stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher (Moulin Rouge, Hadestown, “To All The Boys”) steps into the role of Seymour. James and Fisher will star opposite Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Moulin Rouge, Groundhog Day) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S, who begins performances on March 10, 2026. The three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production is currently in its seventh succulent year Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre.
The show’s current stars, Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Joshua Bassett and original cast member and Tony nominee Joy Woods will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey respectively on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Understudies will cover the roles from March 3-5. Tony Award Nominee Andrew Durand will play his final performance as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS on March 8, 2026.
Continuing in the cast of the musical comedy are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Mike Masters, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.