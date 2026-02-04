Video: John Cameron Mitchell & Simu Liu Take First Bows in OH, MARY!

John Cameron Mitchell made a grand return to Broadway on February 3, taking over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in Oh, Mary! Joining the cast alongside the Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator was Simu Liu, who makes his Broadway debut in the role of ‘Mary’s Teacher.’ Watch the pair take their first bows in the hit play.

Mitchell will appear in the play through Sunday, April 26, with Liu appearing through Tuesday, April 21 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.

Mitchell and Liu join continuing cast members John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’), Jenn Harris (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) and Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’). See photos of the cast here.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week.

Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

As previously announced, tickets for Oh, Mary! are now on sale through July 5, 2026. General tickets for Oh, Mary! begin at $58.00 (including fees) and are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200.

A digital lottery can be accessed at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets are available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, day-of, when the box office opens.