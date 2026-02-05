Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Celebrates 500 Performances

On Wednesday, February 4th, Death Becomes celebrated their 500th performance on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. See photos from the celebration here!

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Tony Award Nominee Marco Pennette, and an original score by Tony Award Nominees Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and currently stars Tony Award nominees Betsy Wolfe (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan).

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!