BURNOUT PARADISE to Host Preview Ticket Giveaway Event at Astor Place Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Burnout Paradise has announced a special in-person ticket giveaway event ahead of its Off-Broadway run. The event will take place at the Astor Place Theatre box office, where preview tickets will be offered at a discounted price during a limited-time promotion.

The event will include the sale of preview tickets priced at $26.20, available exclusively in person and limited to two tickets per customer, subject to availability. The discounted tickets will be valid for preview performances scheduled prior to opening night. One ticket purchaser will be randomly selected to receive a new Echelon Stride 6s Auto-Fold Treadmill, with additional on-site giveaways including food and beverage gift cards. Shipping of the treadmill will be coordinated directly with the winner.

Created and performed by the Australian theatre collective Pony Cam, Burnout Paradise begins previews ahead of a limited Off-Broadway engagement. The production features five performers running on treadmills while attempting to complete a series of escalating tasks within one hour. Audience members are eligible for a refund if the performers do not complete the challenge within the allotted time.

The company developed Burnout Paradise in 2024 through seasons at Melbourne Fringe Festival, Sydney’s Bondi Festival, and Melbourne’s RISING Festival before debuting at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received multiple five-star reviews. Following its Fringe run, the production was presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn.

The cast and creative ensemble of Pony Cam includes Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub, and Hugo Williams. The creative team features scenic and video design by Jim Findlay and Pony Cam, lighting design by Dans Maree Sheehan, and sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer. General management is by Baseline Theatrical.

Burnout Paradise is produced by Christine Schwarzman, Megan O’Keefe, and Dylan Pager for No Guarantees Productions, and Dans Maree Sheehan and Lauren Eisinger for Parrot Ox Productions.